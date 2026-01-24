The Local Groove - January 24, 2026

Featuring:

Adam & The Armadillos - She's Already Gone

Jeff Mamett - Poor House Road

Ken Werner - She Ain't Comin' Back

Chris Rattie & The New Rebels - Undertow

Caryn Dixon - Edges

Steve Treado - Get Up

Area 38 - 1 Love

Archie Blue - Looking For The Sun

Wanderlost - Sad Love Story

Triple A Blues Band - Corkscrew

Caldeonia - Girl Named Freedom

Ted McCloskey & Molly Countermine - Road To Nevermore

Lenina Crowne - Hypatia

Host - JT Thompson