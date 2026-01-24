The Local Groove - January 24, 2026
Featuring:
Adam & The Armadillos - She's Already Gone
Jeff Mamett - Poor House Road
Ken Werner - She Ain't Comin' Back
Chris Rattie & The New Rebels - Undertow
Caryn Dixon - Edges
Steve Treado - Get Up
Area 38 - 1 Love
Archie Blue - Looking For The Sun
Wanderlost - Sad Love Story
Triple A Blues Band - Corkscrew
Caldeonia - Girl Named Freedom
Ted McCloskey & Molly Countermine - Road To Nevermore
Lenina Crowne - Hypatia
Host - JT Thompson