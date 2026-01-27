© 2026 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - January 24, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published January 27, 2026 at 2:07 PM EST
David Saddler
/
Creative Commons 2.0
David Bromberg performing at the Loudis Recital Hall, University of Delaware, 1984.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on January 24, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from R.L. Burnside, The Blues Brothers, Taj Mahal, Rev. Gary Davis, Ry Cooder, Nina Simone, Leon Redbone, Eric Bibb with Rory Block & Maria Muldaur, The Allman Brothers, Buddy Guy, Bob Brozman, B.B. King, Al Green, The Dixie Hummingbirds, David Bromberg, Corey Harris, Canned Heat, Mississippi John Hurt, Last Chance Jug Band, Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, Bobby “Blue” Bland, Johnny Otis, Joe & Eddie, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
