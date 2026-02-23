© 2026 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - February 21, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published February 21, 2026 at 11:59 PM EST
Professor Longhair performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, La., April 13, 1973. Professor Longhair, whose real name is Henry Roland Byrd, first cut "Go to the Mardi Gras" in 1948. (AP Photo/Jack Thornell)
Jack Thornell
/
AP
Professor Longhair performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, La., April 13, 1973. Professor Longhair, whose real name is Henry Roland Byrd, first recorded "Go to the Mardi Gras" in 1948.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on February 21, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from The Black Keys, Guy Davis, Ry Cooder, Corky Siegel, J.J. Cale, Bukka White, Eric Bibb, Rory Block & Maria Muldaur, Robert Johnson, Taj Mahal, Champion Jack Dupree, John Lee Hooker, The Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Junior Wells & The Aces, Tampa Red, Professor Longhair, Jimmy Bracher, Clotheline Revival, Memphis Slim, R. L. Burnside, and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
