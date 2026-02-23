WPSU Blues Archive - February 21, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on February 21, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from The Black Keys, Guy Davis, Ry Cooder, Corky Siegel, J.J. Cale, Bukka White, Eric Bibb, Rory Block & Maria Muldaur, Robert Johnson, Taj Mahal, Champion Jack Dupree, John Lee Hooker, The Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Junior Wells & The Aces, Tampa Red, Professor Longhair, Jimmy Bracher, Clotheline Revival, Memphis Slim, R. L. Burnside, and more.

