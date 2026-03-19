Pitt’s ‘homegrown’ approach to training rural dental providers aims to make it easier to access care

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A new initiative from the University of Pittsburgh will train future dental professionals in rural Pennsylvania, where a shrinking and aging workforce has left many residents without access to care.

“Our state is really in a crisis when it comes to oral health in these areas, and also the oral health workforce that’s available in these areas,” Kelly Wagner, Pitt’s assistant dean for clinical administration and quality care, told Spotlight PA. “It’s a twofold problem. Our people that have the greatest oral health care needs also face the greatest issue with access to care.”

According to a 2023 workforce survey from the state Department of Health, only 17.9% of Pennsylvania dentists provide direct patient care in rural communities, despite roughly 26% of the state’s population, or more than 3 million people, living in such areas.

Additionally, a 2023 legislative study found that 55% of the state’s rural dentists are nearing retirement age, and reported that only 6% of dental school graduates in 2019 had plans to work in rural communities.

Through a network of regional training centers, Pitt’s School of Dental Medicine plans to offer degree or certificate programs in general practice residency, dental assisting, and dental hygiene, combining online coursework with in-person training at local clinics.

The model, funded by regional partners and grant dollars, is designed to let students train in the field and stay close to home while expanding care in places that often lack providers.

The centers — currently planned for Cambria, Crawford, and McKean Counties — have been years in the making, Wagner said. Pitt plans to open its Crawford and McKean locations this summer.

To measure the centers’ success, Wagner plans to look at the number of patients, local staff retention after graduation, and return visits for preventative care. The initial locations were set based on existing campuses and local partnerships, she added.

Rick Esch, president of Pitt’s Bradford and Titusville campuses, told Spotlight PA the dental training centers expand ongoing work in northwestern Pennsylvania to partner with industries, such as accounting and technology, to give students nearby work experience.

“It’s a homegrown strategy, where you’re looking at giving local folks the opportunity to get this education and this experience, and hopefully and more likely, they will stay,” he said.