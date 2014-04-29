New Mix: tUnE-yArDs, Roy Orbison, More

On this week's All Songs Considered, Bob Boilen kicks things off with "Water Fountain," a breathless cut from the new tUnE-yArDs album Nikki Nack. The video, which you can see on All Songs TV, is a burst of bright colors and childlike joy reminiscent of comedian Paul Reubens' Saturday morning kids show Pee-wee's Playhouse.

Robin Hilton follows with a never-before-heard cut from singer Roy Orbison. The legendary crooner died suddenly in 1988, just before his final album Mystery Girl was released. To mark the 25th anniversary of the record, Sony Legacy is releasing a deluxe edition featuring multiple demos and unheard tracks, including "The Way Of Love," a song Orbison recorded on a boombox cassette tape. His sons later discovered the song and recorded new instrumentation to accompany his restored voice track.

Also on the show: The hardcore band F---ed Up returns with a nerve-rattling new album that reflects on family, aging and the responsibilities of adulthood; country-folk singer Jessica Lea Mayfield goes electric on a cut from her new rock-inspired album Make My Head Sing; The group Young Fathers, with members from Scotland, Nigeria and Liberia, mix hip-hop, rock and electronics for a surprising sound; and singer Haley Bonar is back with a new collection of wondrously ornate pop.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.