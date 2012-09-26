See You Later Alligator, At My Kid's Party

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. There's a children's book about a girl with a gator on her head. Apparently this book may soon become a true story. Bob Barrett of Madeira Beach, Florida is offering a service. He's the owner of a park called Alligator Attractions. And the New York Daily News reports he's offering alligator pool parties for kids. The gators mouths' are taped shut. Wildlife officials received reports of children cavorting with reptiles, but Mr. Barrett has a permit. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.