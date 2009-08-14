© 2022 WPSU
Your Doctor Is Like A Mechanic

By Laura Conaway
Published August 14, 2009 at 3:45 PM EDT
And imagine this here is your spleen, see.
Douglas Grundy
Three Lions/Getty Images
And imagine this here is your spleen, see.
On today's Planet Money:

Imagine two identical hospitals, side by side. One charges patients a little, and the other piles on the bills. Where do patients get better care? Researchers at Dartmouth say that, overall, there's no connection between the intensity, quality or cost of treatment and how well patients fare.

That's one of the biggest challenges in fixing health care — patients, doctors and insurance companies aren't all playing with the same information. As patients visiting a doctor, most of us are like drivers taking a car to the mechanic. If we had the know-how, we'd fix it ourselves, but we don't and so we have to rely on someone else's judgment.

With appearances by Deborah Kimbell of the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice, Chana Joffe-Walt's mom, a sunglasses vendor in Manhattan, and mechanic Ari Cohen.

Bonus: After the jump, David Kestenbaum impersonates Kanye West.

Download the podcast; or subscribe. Intro music: The Ramones' "I Wanna Be Sedated." Find us: Twitter/ Facebook/ Flickr.

Now if only we could hear Mr. Kestenbaum singing.
