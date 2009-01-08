© 2022 WPSU
Crime And Punishment: A Primer

Published January 8, 2009 at 9:00 AM EST

Though the U.S. crime rate has been on a steady decline since the early 1990s, some caution that tough economic times could drive crime rates back up.

Lately, several high-profile white collar capers have captured the national attention, reigniting the conversation about appropriate punishment for non-violent, but egregious offenses.

As News & Notes kicks off a month-long series on crime, Farai Chideya gets a primer on crime and punishment from Franklin Zimring, a law professor at the University of California, Berkeley.

He's the author of The Great American Crime Decline.

