Encouraging American Girls to Embrace Math

In a new book for middle-school girls, actress and mathematician Danica McKellar argues that being good at math can be cool. McKellar's book is called Math Doesn't Suck: How to Survive Middle-School Math Without Losing Your Mind or Breaking a Nail.

Also, a team of U.S. girls recently held their own in the China Girls Mathematical Olympiad. A coach and a competitor on the U.S. girls team discuss the competition.

Maria Klawe, a mathematician and president of Harvey Mudd College, talks about the best ways to boost the number of girls and women who succeed in mathematics.

