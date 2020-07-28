Health Minute: Heat Safety
This episode of Health Minute originally aired on July 28, 2020.
You’re listening to WPSU’s Health Minute, a collaboration with Penn State’s College of Nursing.
Being physically active is important, but the combination of high temperatures and humidity can put your body at risk for heat-related health emergencies.
The National Weather Service recommends some simple measures to take during extreme heat to reduce health risks:
- Drink plenty of water, and not just when you feel thirsty.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
- Take breaks in a cool, shaded area.
- Minimized time spent outdoors in direct sun and when temperatures are at their peak.
- Never leave children or pets alone in a parked car, even with a window partially open.
You can find more information at weather.gov.
Join us next week for WPSU’s Health Minute.
For all of our episodes, visit wpsu.org/healthminute.