Health Minute: Heat Safety

Being physically active is important, but the combination of high temperatures and humidity can put your body at risk for heat-related health emergencies.

The National Weather Service recommends some simple measures to take during extreme heat to reduce health risks:

Drink plenty of water, and not just when you feel thirsty.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

Take breaks in a cool, shaded area.

Minimized time spent outdoors in direct sun and when temperatures are at their peak.

Never leave children or pets alone in a parked car, even with a window partially open.

You can find more information at weather.gov.

