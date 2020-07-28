© 2022 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Medicine and Health

Health Minute: Heat Safety

WPSU | By Cheraine Stanford
Published August 23, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Health Minute logo

This episode of Health Minute originally aired on July 28, 2020.

You’re listening to WPSU’s Health Minute, a collaboration with Penn State’s College of Nursing. 

Being physically active is important, but the combination of high temperatures and humidity can put your body at risk for heat-related health emergencies.

The National Weather Service recommends some simple measures to take during extreme heat to reduce health risks: 

  • Drink plenty of water, and not just when you feel thirsty.
  • Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
  • Take breaks in a cool, shaded area.
  • Minimized time spent outdoors in direct sun and when temperatures are at their peak.
  • Never leave children or pets alone in a parked car, even with a window partially open.

You can find more information at weather.gov.
Join us next week for WPSU’s Health Minute.

For all of our episodes, visit wpsu.org/healthminute.

Medicine and Health
Cheraine Stanford
Cheraine Stanford is the Content Strategy Director at WPSU, responsible for developing the station's original productions across digital, radio and television.
