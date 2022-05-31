The Daily News in Huntington celebrates 100 years with stories from 1922 and community events

The Daily News has been reporting on Huntington County and surrounding areas since 1922 and is spending this centennial year revisiting its past.

The Daily News is marking its 100th anniversary by posting content from the past century that includes articles, photographs, trivia and more, primarily from 1922.

Rebecca Berdar is a staff writer for the paper. She says the process is a treasure hunt, particularly with the vintage photographs she’s found.

“It’s just been really wonderful to see our town, what it was like, and then comparing how much has changed, how much hasn’t," Berdar said. "And then also just admiring the work of the photographers, you really had to know what you were doing with those cameras.”

All this year, the paper is publishing news stories from that day in 1922.

Some recent stories include the nomination of forester Gifford Pinchot for Pennsylvania governor, the opening of the Trough Creek Valley creamery attracting hundreds in cars and horse-drawn vehicles, and the listing of a 232-acre Huntington County farm for $4,500.

Berdar says a centennial edition paper outlining how The Daily News fits within Huntington County’s long print news history will likely be released in July.

The paper is celebrating with a community event in August during the Huntingdon County Fair. It will include a country music concert featuring artists Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw. Berdar says the idea of the event has been well-received.