WPSU Jazz Archive - October 30, 2026

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, October 30, 2026, hosted by Jeff Hughes.

The broadcast includes performances by Lambert Hendricks & Ross, Chet Baker, Sarah Vaughan, Lionel Hampton, Vince Guaraldi, Eartha Kitt, Wayne Shorter, Frank Sinatra, Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Holly Cole, Philly Joe Jones, Jackie McLean, The Mills Blue Rhythm Band, Count Basie and Tony Bennett, Joshua Redman, Cab Calloway, Diana Krall, Billie Holliday, Bob James, Artie Shaw, Dinah Washington, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.