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WPSU Jazz Archive - October 30, 2026

WPSU | By Jeff Hughes
Published October 31, 2026 at 12:05 AM EDT
Gretsch - DownBeat Magazine - Public Domain
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Creative Commons
Philly Joe Jones in a 1964 advertisement photo for Gretsch drums.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, October 30, 2026, hosted by Jeff Hughes.

The broadcast includes performances by Lambert Hendricks & Ross, Chet Baker, Sarah Vaughan, Lionel Hampton, Vince Guaraldi, Eartha Kitt, Wayne Shorter, Frank Sinatra, Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Holly Cole, Philly Joe Jones, Jackie McLean, The Mills Blue Rhythm Band, Count Basie and Tony Bennett, Joshua Redman, Cab Calloway, Diana Krall, Billie Holliday, Bob James, Artie Shaw, Dinah Washington, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Jeff Hughes
Jeff Hughes is a recent retiree who worked for WPSX/WPSU for over 35 years. He’s a member of the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Silver Circle and Board of Governors for the chapter. Jeff retired as the Director of Broadcasting for WSPU, overseeing television and radio operations and programming. He has won numerous awards for his work on productions for WPSU. He has also worked as a freelance technical director for ESPN and The Big Ten Network.
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