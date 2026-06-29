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WPSU Blues Archive - June 27, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published June 27, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDT
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Chenier Brothers performing at Jay's Lounge and Cockpit, Cankton, Louisiana, Mardi Gras, 1975. Clifton Chenier on accordion, brother Cleveland on washboard and John Hart on tenor saxophone.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on June 27, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Hot Tuna, Frank Zappa, Corey Harris, Suggy Otis, James Brown, White Stripes, Swamp Cabbage, B.B. King, Clifton Chenier, Roosevelt Sykes, Sweet Honey in the Rock, J.J. Cale, Kenny Schwartz, Canned Heat, Teddy Morgan, Bo Diddly, Norah Jones, Elmore James, Tampa Red, Jellyroll Morton, Rory Gallagher, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel