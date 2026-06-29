WPSU Blues Archive - June 27, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on June 27, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Hot Tuna, Frank Zappa, Corey Harris, Suggy Otis, James Brown, White Stripes, Swamp Cabbage, B.B. King, Clifton Chenier, Roosevelt Sykes, Sweet Honey in the Rock, J.J. Cale, Kenny Schwartz, Canned Heat, Teddy Morgan, Bo Diddly, Norah Jones, Elmore James, Tampa Red, Jellyroll Morton, Rory Gallagher, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.