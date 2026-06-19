WPSU Jazz Archive - June 19, 2026

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, June 19, 2026, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The program features performances by Sonny Roillins, Silk Road Ensemble and Rhiannon Giddens, Benny Green, Louis Armstrong & Velma Middelton, Sonny Rollins, McCoy Tyner, Ron Carter, Al Foster, Peggy Lee, Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Count Basie Béla Fleck & The Flecktones, Billie Holiday, Brad Mehldau, Rachael & Vilray, Melody Gardot, Benny Carter & Diana Krall, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.

