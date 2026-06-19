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WPSU Jazz Archive - June 19, 2026

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published June 19, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDT
FILE - Rhiannon Giddens performs during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, on July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Michael Dwyer
/
AP
Rhiannon Giddens performs during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, in July 2018.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, June 19, 2026, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The program features performances by Sonny Roillins, Silk Road Ensemble and Rhiannon Giddens, Benny Green, Louis Armstrong & Velma Middelton, Sonny Rollins, McCoy Tyner, Ron Carter, Al Foster, Peggy Lee, Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Count Basie Béla Fleck & The Flecktones, Billie Holiday, Brad Mehldau, Rachael & Vilray, Melody Gardot, Benny Carter & Diana Krall, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU-TV&FM until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Weekend Edition and All Things Considered. He now serves as the Immediate Past Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen