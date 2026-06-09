WPSU Blues Archive - June 6, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on June 6, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from The North Mississippi All Stars, Frank Zappa, Taj Mahal, Chuck Berry, Jack White, Big Bill Broonzy, Queen & David Bowie, Rev. Gary Davis, The White Stripes, Johnny Cash, Hot Tuna, B.B. King, Catfish Keith, Otis Redding, Robert Palmer, Chick Willis, Leo Kottke, Hamilton Loomis, Guitar Shorty, Harmonica Fats, Junior Parker, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.