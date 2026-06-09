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WPSU Blues Archive - June 6, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published June 7, 2026 at 12:05 AM EDT
Anthony Rathbun
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Courtesy: HamiltonLoomis.com
A native son of Galveston, Texas, blues guitarist Hamilton Loomis shown in a promotional photo. In describing Loomis' musical style, Guitar Player magazine once stated, "if blues, soul, and rock can be said to form a triangle, you’ll find Hamilton Loomis right in the center of it.”

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on June 6, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from The North Mississippi All Stars, Frank Zappa, Taj Mahal, Chuck Berry, Jack White, Big Bill Broonzy, Queen & David Bowie, Rev. Gary Davis, The White Stripes, Johnny Cash, Hot Tuna, B.B. King, Catfish Keith, Otis Redding, Robert Palmer, Chick Willis, Leo Kottke, Hamilton Loomis, Guitar Shorty, Harmonica Fats, Junior Parker, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel