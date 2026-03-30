WPSU Blues Archive - March 28, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on March 28, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Dave Van Rock, Jimi Hendrix, R.L. Burnside, Mississippi John Hurt, Black Keys, Robert Lockwood Jr., Rory Gallagher, Ray Charles, Roy Bookbinder, Odetta Bob Dylan, Skip James, The Beatles, Lead Belly, Hank Williams III, Clothesline Revival, Led Zeppelin, Chuck Berry, Otis Rush, Hazmat Modine, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.