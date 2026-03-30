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WPSU Blues Archive - March 28, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published March 28, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDT
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 1986 file photo, Chuck Berry performs during a concert celebration for his 60th birthday at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis, Mo. Berry died March 18, 2017 at the age of 90. His last album, "Chuck," will be released on Friday, June 9, a fitting finale from the man who melded blues, rhythm and blues and country music into a sound that changed the cultural landscape. (AP Photo/James A. Finley, File)
James A. Finley
/
AP
In this Oct. 17, 1986 file photo, Chuck Berry performs during a concert celebration for his 60th birthday at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis, Mo. Berry died March 18, 2017 at the age of 90.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on March 28, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Dave Van Rock, Jimi Hendrix, R.L. Burnside, Mississippi John Hurt, Black Keys, Robert Lockwood Jr., Rory Gallagher, Ray Charles, Roy Bookbinder, Odetta Bob Dylan, Skip James, The Beatles, Lead Belly, Hank Williams III, Clothesline Revival, Led Zeppelin, Chuck Berry, Otis Rush, Hazmat Modine, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
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