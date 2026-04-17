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Pa. DHS restores full license to Blair County's office of Children, Youth, and Families

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published April 17, 2026 at 2:22 PM EDT
Outside of the Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, PA.
Sydney Roach
/
WPSU
The Blair County Children, Youth and Families agency is housed inside of the Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg. Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services restored Blair County CYF's license this week.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is restoring Blair County Children, Youth, and Families’ full license after revoking it two years ago.

DHS said it revoked Blair County CYF's license because of multiple violations in the timeliness of assessing child safety and risk, insufficient supervisory oversight and lack of thorough assessments. Since then, the agency has operated under a provisional license and a settled agreement with the state.

That agreement said Blair County had to have a continuous quality assurance program and work with the state office to get through case backlogs and improve efficiency. Those checks will continue until the end of May, and afterward, Blair County’s CYF license will still be subject to inspections and unannounced visits.

“PA DHS and the Blair County Commissioners have worked closely to protect and support the children and families of Blair County," said Pa. DHS Secretary Val Arkoosh in a press release. "We are encouraged by BCCYF’s progress and the measurable gains it has made toward achieving operational compliance, and this full license underscores the agency’s stability."

Laura Burke, a Blair County Commissioner, said getting to this point took a lot of dedication and teamwork.

"It has been a long journey for the agency and it does not end here," Burke said in a statement on social media. "They continue to work on process improvements, increased training, and recruitment and retention."

Blair County CYF's new license went into effect on April 10 and expires on October 10.

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Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is an award-winning reporter and host for WPSU since 2023. Before working in public media, she worked two years as a News Producer at WTAJ-TV. She can be reached at sydroach@psu.edu.
See stories by Sydney Roach