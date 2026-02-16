WPSU Blues Archive - February 14, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on February 14, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel, featuring his annual homage to Valentines Day – the good and the bad.

The broadcast includes tracks from Corey Harris, Pete Seeger, Tom Waits, Josh Ritter, Fleetwood Mac, Bill Withers, Blind Willie McTell, Avett Brothers, Jimi Hendrix Experience, Hazmat Modine, Howlin’ Wolf, Ry Cooder, Bob Dylan, Jerry Reed, The Yardbirds, Richard Thompson, Josh White, Horton Heat, Johnny Cash, Merle Travis, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.