WPSU Blues Archive - February 14, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published February 14, 2026 at 11:59 PM EST
Tom Waits performs on day 2 of the 2013 Bridge School Benefit at Shoreline Amphitheatre on Sunday October 27, 2013 in Mountain View California.(Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP)
John Davisson
/
Invision / AP
Tom Waits performs at the 2013 Bridge School Benefit at Shoreline Amphitheatre on Sunday October 27, 2013 in Mountain View California.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on February 14, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel, featuring his annual homage to Valentines Day – the good and the bad.

The broadcast includes tracks from Corey Harris, Pete Seeger, Tom Waits, Josh Ritter, Fleetwood Mac, Bill Withers, Blind Willie McTell, Avett Brothers, Jimi Hendrix Experience, Hazmat Modine, Howlin’ Wolf, Ry Cooder, Bob Dylan, Jerry Reed, The Yardbirds, Richard Thompson, Josh White, Horton Heat, Johnny Cash, Merle Travis, and more.

Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
