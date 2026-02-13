© 2026 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - February 13, 2026

WPSU | By John Pozza
Published February 13, 2026 at 11:59 PM EST
Count Basie takes a bow during his encore performance at New York?s Carnegie Hall in New York on Friday, July 1, 1977. The band performance was part of the Newport Jazz Festival. (AP Photo/CRP)
CRP
/
Associated Press
Count Basie takes a bow during his encore performance at New York?s Carnegie Hall in New York on Friday, July 1, 1977. The band performance was part of the Newport Jazz Festival.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, February 13, 2026 hosted by John Pozza.

The program features performances by the Miles Davis Quintet, Weather Report, Benny Benack III, Sam Levine Band, Esperanza Spalding, Dave Brubeck Quartet, Tammi Dahl & Catro, Chris Botti, Diana Krall, Barry Manilow, Norah Jones, Glenn Miller & his Orchestra, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Bob Dylan, Michael Buble, Count Basie & his Orchestra, and more.

John Pozza
John Pozza, of Brookville, is an author, quality early learning advocate, veteran broadcast journalist and WPSU Board member. John is a graduate of West Virginia University in Morgantown and did post graduate study at Drexel University in Philadelphia. He retired in 2020 from the Region 1 Early Learning Resource Center based at the Northwest Institute of Research in Erie, but keeps active as a rotating host of the WPSU Jazz Show. John is also a contributor to the Watershed Books and Literary Arts Center in Brookville, which publishes the Watershed Journal literary magazine. He has authored three books, including The Summer of ‘66, when he lived as a young boy with his grandparents in Philly discovering his family’s unique genealogy; Conversations on The Neighborhood on the lasting legacy of Fred Rogers; and his memoir, Was Anybody Really Listening? His Ask the Expert Quality Early Learning podcast can be heard on the You Tube, Sound Cloud and Connect FM apps.
