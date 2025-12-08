© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - December 6, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published December 6, 2025 at 11:59 PM EST
Charlie Musselwhite performing on the New York City Blues Cruise in 2008.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on December 6, 2025, hosed by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks The Temptations, Alab Alabama Shakes, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Little Walter, The Black Keys, Woodie Guthrie, Sleepy John Estes, Eddie “Cleanhead” Vinson, Lead Belly, B.B. King and Eric Clapton, Muddy Waters, Jimi Hendrix, Robert Wilkins, Galactic, Blind Willie McTell, Sonny Boy Williamson, Charlie Musselwhite, Hazmat Modine, Canned Heat, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
