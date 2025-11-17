WPSU Blues Archive - November 15, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, November 15, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes music from Henry Butler Mand Corey Harris, Mississippi John Hurt, Etta James, Alabama Shakes, Rev. Gary Davis, Lyn Collins, Bob Dylan, Little Charlie and the Nightcats, The White Stripes, Taj Mahal, Robert Lockwood Jr., Hazmat Modine, Guy Wolf, Jimmy Rogers, Lonnie Brooks, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Little Sonny Jones, Long John Hunter, Little Feat, J.B. Hutto, and more.

