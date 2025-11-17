© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - November 15, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published November 15, 2025 at 11:59 PM EST
Lionel Decoster
/
Creative Commons 3.0
Guitarist J.B. Hutto in Bagneux, France, 1982

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, November 15, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes music from Henry Butler Mand Corey Harris, Mississippi John Hurt, Etta James, Alabama Shakes, Rev. Gary Davis, Lyn Collins, Bob Dylan, Little Charlie and the Nightcats, The White Stripes, Taj Mahal, Robert Lockwood Jr., Hazmat Modine, Guy Wolf, Jimmy Rogers, Lonnie Brooks, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Little Sonny Jones, Long John Hunter, Little Feat, J.B. Hutto, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
