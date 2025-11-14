WPSU Jazz Archive - November 14, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on November 14, 2025 and hosted by Jeff Hughes.

The program features music from Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band, Tyreek McDole, Ella Fitzgerald, Hiromi, Count Basie, David Lanz, George Benson, Pat Metheny, Tierney Sutton, John Scofield, Jack DeJohnette, Preservation Brass, Miles Davis, Sonny Rollins, Jack DeJohnette, Chick Corea, Christian McBride Big Band, Oscar Peterson, The 8-Bit Big Band, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.