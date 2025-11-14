© 2025 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
WPSU Jazz Archive - November 14, 2025

WPSU | By Jeff Hughes
Published November 14, 2025 at 11:59 PM EST
Oliver Ables
/
Creative Commons
American jazz drummer, pianist, and composer, Jack DeJohnette, shown performing at the Deutsches Jazz Festival in Frankfurt 2015, died on October 26 at 83. He is perhaps best known for collaborating with Miles Davis on the 1970 fusion album “Bitches Brew.” He began his musical life as a classical pianist before taking up the drums with his high school band.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on November 14, 2025 and hosted by Jeff Hughes.

The program features music from Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band, Tyreek McDole, Ella Fitzgerald, Hiromi, Count Basie, David Lanz, George Benson, Pat Metheny, Tierney Sutton, John Scofield, Jack DeJohnette, Preservation Brass, Miles Davis, Sonny Rollins, Jack DeJohnette, Chick Corea, Christian McBride Big Band, Oscar Peterson, The 8-Bit Big Band, and more.

Arts and Entertainment
Jeff Hughes
Jeff Hughes is a recent retiree who worked for WPSX/WPSU for over 35 years. He’s a member of the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Silver Circle and Board of Governors for the chapter. Jeff retired as the Director of Broadcasting for WSPU, overseeing television and radio operations and programming. He has won numerous awards for his work on productions for WPSU. He has also worked as a freelance technical director for ESPN and The Big Ten Network.
