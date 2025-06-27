© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - June 27, 2025

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published June 27, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT
Greg Petersen
/
WPSU
Organ Trio East performing at the Palmer Museum of Art in August 2014.

An encore presentation of a live concert from our Jazz @ the Palmer series, this time featuring Organ Trio East, recorded at the Palmer Museum of Art in August of 2014.

The musicians in the group are:
Jay Vonada on trombone
Steve Adams on organ
Jim Shade on drums

The concert was recorded by WPSU as part of the Jazz@ the Palmer series and is supported in part by Fred and Judy Sears, and The Penn State Bookstore.

It was recorded and produced for broadcast by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of the Palmer.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU-TV&FM until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Weekend Edition and All Things Considered. He now serves as the Immediate Past Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for nearly 30 years.
