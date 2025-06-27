WPSU Jazz Archive - June 27, 2025

An encore presentation of a live concert from our Jazz @ the Palmer series, this time featuring Organ Trio East, recorded at the Palmer Museum of Art in August of 2014.

The musicians in the group are:

Jay Vonada on trombone

Steve Adams on organ

Jim Shade on drums

The concert was recorded by WPSU as part of the Jazz@ the Palmer series and is supported in part by Fred and Judy Sears, and The Penn State Bookstore.

It was recorded and produced for broadcast by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of the Palmer.

