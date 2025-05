WPSU Jazz Archive - May 30, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on May 30, 2025 and hosted by Greg Petersen.

The broadcast features tracks from Kitty Margolis, Lionel Hampton & His Orchestra, Miles Davis Manhattan Transfer, Van Morrison & Georgie Fame, Wayne Wallace Latin Jazz Quintet, Zoot Sims, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall, Ella Fitzgerald & Duke Ellington, Ray Brown Trio, Stan Getz & Charlie Byrd, Russ Kassoff, Rebecca DuMaine, Mundell Low and Jim Ferguson, Monty Alexander Trio, Louis Armstrong, Jacques Loussier Trio, Don Stiernberg & John Carlini, The Charles Bubeck Quartet, and more.

