The Local Groove - May 31, 2025
Listen to more episodes of The Local Groove. And don't miss full performances on The Local Groove Presents, streaming now on the PBS app.
The Local Groove - May, 31 2025
Featuring:
Andy Tolins Haystack Lightning - Curt's Groove
Ed Kenepp - Midnight Sun
Erin Condo - His Train Has Finally Come
Idle Kyle - Twisted Attention
Jay Vonada - Midnight Waltz
John Cunningham - The Long Way Back To You
JT Thompson - Dance Little Sister Dance
Judson Mantz - Satellite
Nate Gates - Everybody sees the brick wall coming...
Original Soul Project - Sunday Afternoon
Host - Radios Don Bedell