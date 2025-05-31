Listen to more episodes of The Local Groove. And don't miss full performances on The Local Groove Presents, streaming now on the PBS app.

The Local Groove - May, 31 2025

Featuring:

Andy Tolins Haystack Lightning - Curt's Groove

Ed Kenepp - Midnight Sun

Erin Condo - His Train Has Finally Come

Idle Kyle - Twisted Attention

Jay Vonada - Midnight Waltz

John Cunningham - The Long Way Back To You

JT Thompson - Dance Little Sister Dance

Judson Mantz - Satellite

Nate Gates - Everybody sees the brick wall coming...

Original Soul Project - Sunday Afternoon

Host - Radios Don Bedell