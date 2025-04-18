© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - April 18, 2025

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published April 18, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT
Famed American jazz singer Nat King Cole smilingly watches his wife, Maria Hawkins, as she tries to catch the sense of a question asked by a newsman, during a cocktail party and press conference in a Rome hotel on May 7, 1960. Cole and his wife arrived here earlier in the day and will give two concerts in Rome. (AP Photo/Jim Pringle)
Jim Pringle
/
AP
Nat King Cole smilingly watches his wife, Maria Hawkins, as she tries to catch the sense of a question asked by a newsman, during a cocktail party and press conference in a Rome hotel on May 7, 1960.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, April 18, 2025, hosted by Greg Petersen. The show features all-vocal selection in a jazz singers special.

The show includes tracks from Ella Fitzgerald, Abbey Lincoln, Harry Connick, Jr., Helen Merrill Feat. Stan Getz, Loudon Wainwright III with Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Maria Muldaur, Nancy Reed & David Leonhardt, Take 6 Feat. George Benson, Samara Joy, Janis Siegel, Tony Bennett, LM Pagano, Ernestine Anderson, Dwight West, Diana Krall, Louis Armstrong, Nat King Cole, Rachael & Vilray, Patricia Barber, Billie Holiday, Fred Astaire, Frank Sinatra, Holly Cole, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU-TV&FM until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Weekend Edition and All Things Considered. He now serves as the Immediate Past Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for nearly 30 years.
