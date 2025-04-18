WPSU Jazz Archive - April 18, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, April 18, 2025, hosted by Greg Petersen. The show features all-vocal selection in a jazz singers special.

The show includes tracks from Ella Fitzgerald, Abbey Lincoln, Harry Connick, Jr., Helen Merrill Feat. Stan Getz, Loudon Wainwright III with Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Maria Muldaur, Nancy Reed & David Leonhardt, Take 6 Feat. George Benson, Samara Joy, Janis Siegel, Tony Bennett, LM Pagano, Ernestine Anderson, Dwight West, Diana Krall, Louis Armstrong, Nat King Cole, Rachael & Vilray, Patricia Barber, Billie Holiday, Fred Astaire, Frank Sinatra, Holly Cole, and more.

