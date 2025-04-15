© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - April 12, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published April 12, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT
TedE
/
Creative Commons
Hot Tuna at MerleFest 2006. Left to right, Jack Casady, Jorma Kaukonen and Barry Mitterhoff.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, April 12, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Merle Travis, B.B. King, Leo Kottke with Mike Gordon, Etta James, Louis Armstrong & His Hot 7, Lowell Fulson, Gregory Porter, Michael Hurley, Last Chance Jugband, Rory Gallagher, Roosevelt “Honeydripper” Sykes, Roy Bookbinder, Johnny Johnson, Hazmat Modine, Roy Rogers, Hot Tuna, Clothesline Revival, The Kazoo & Tamborine Repair Company, Doc Watson, Guitar Shorty, John Lee Hooker, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
