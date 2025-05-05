Meet a Mayor: The ‘star’ at the edge of Allegheny National Forest

This story first appeared in PA Local, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA taking a fresh, positive look at the incredible people, beautiful places, and delicious food of Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here.

Kane Mayor Brandy Schimp feels it’s a shame that places like her hometown can go overlooked.

“I think that people would be surprised how much there is to do here,” Schimp said of the borough of about 3,500 people in north-central Pennsylvania. “Sometimes rural can get a bad rap — like it’s behind, or there’s not as many activities, or it’s barren land. And I think it’s really quite opposite.”

There’s so much to do in Kane, she said, that it’s kind of “like an adult outdoor playground.”

Sometimes called “a star in the forest,” the McKean County borough has seen a lot of investment in recent years, and the town is working to keep up the momentum.

Schimp, a real estate investor and manager, and mother to three children, loved growing up in Kane. After she got a marketing degree at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, she decided to move back home. Schimp’s fondness for Kane motivated her to get involved in community development work, which eventually led her to run for mayor, a position she’s held since 2018.

In an interview with PA Local, she talked passionately about the borough's various improvements and goings on, from an upcoming children’s museum to an energy-efficient retrofit project on Kane’s main street that was the first of its kind in the country.

For the latest installment in our “Meet a Mayor” Q&A series, Schimp shared her thoughts on what makes Kane stand out and why you should stop by.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

PA Local: Describe Kane in three words.

Brandy Schimp: I would say active, attractive, and inspirational.

What was it about your community that made you want to lead it?

It wasn’t something that had happened overnight. After college when I moved back home, I became involved in the Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise, which we call KARE. That group really kind of sparked my interest in the community development.

When I decided to run for mayor … I was just a write-in. Our previous mayor decided not to run, and a group of us at KARE kind of thought, maybe somebody should consider that. We kind of went around the table, and I had the most flexible schedule, I guess. I’d never really taken a strong interest in politics or to be in this position, but there was kind of an opportunity there, and it just seemed to work.

Courtesy of Brandy Schimp Kane Mayor Brandy Schimp

What have you learned about Kane from being the mayor?

I think it really reinforced what I already knew, and that’s that people work really, really hard here, because they are very passionate about this community … making it a great place to live, keeping it a great place to live, wanting people to join us here. We believe an active and attractive community attracts people. So, it all kind of centers around that.

What’s your favorite Kane hidden gem?

Oh boy … all the gems that I love, I’m always talking about, so I don’t know if they’re very hidden. I think a lot of visitors and a lot of citizens maybe don’t take advantage of a trail that is behind the Steve German Memorial at [Southover Park]. It’s a short trail, but it’s a beautiful, quiet place.

My favorite gem in town, though, that’s very visible, is our wooden playground. We still have one. It’s over 30 years old. It’s one of my absolute favorite spots in town, and honestly one of the reasons that I wanted to become involved in anything to do with the community in the first place.

Let’s say that you’re talking to someone who has never been to Kane but is interested in visiting. What would you suggest for their itinerary while they’re in town?

It probably depends what their interests are and what their ages are. Say you have children — I would definitely recommend, obviously, the wooden playground … [and] the Friends’ Memorial Public Library. In the summer for all ages, I would highly, highly recommend our drive-in, the Kane Family Drive-In. If you’re into outdoor rec, I would say the Knox & Kane Rail Trail is a great place to go. Our golf course is amazing. If you’re into history, I think our historical society does an incredible job telling the story of General Kane and why we’re called the Kane Wolves, and all of that.

Right now it’s under construction, but the Kinzua Bridge is amazing — it’s about a 15-minute drive. And then of course, any and all of our restaurants and spirits. And just shopping, just walking up and down the street. ArtWorks on the Summit. We’re really working hard to promote the arts culture here … we’re working on sculptures and new art projects, there’s a free concert series coming up this summer. There’s a juried art show the fourth weekend of June.

Is there a best time of year to visit?

Again, I would say it depends on your interests. This year we had an excellent winter, so cross-country skiing and snowmobiling and all of that was a great option here. Summer, if you’re into boating and hiking and all of that. Spring — honestly, just come in the spring and get all four seasons one day, and you're good to go. And fall, of course, is gorgeous. It’s absolutely gorgeous here. We’re at the edge of the Allegheny National Forest, so you can't go wrong.

