© 2025 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Blues Archive - April 5, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published April 5, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT
RCA Victor Records
/
Public Domain
Sam Cooke in a publicity photo by RCA Victor Records.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, April 5, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Frank Zappa, Larkin Poe, Nathanial Ratcliff, Odetta, Sam Cooke, Chris Smither, Daniele Nichole, Corky Segal, The Black Keys, King Biscuit Boy, Dr. John, Rev. Gary Davis, The Alabama Shakes, Merle Travis, John Lee Hooker & Van Morrison, John Prine, Guy Davis, Skip James, Muddy Waters, Jimi Hendrix, Robert Lockwood Jr., Clarence Gatemouth Brown, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel