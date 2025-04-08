WPSU Blues Archive - April 5, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, April 5, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Frank Zappa, Larkin Poe, Nathanial Ratcliff, Odetta, Sam Cooke, Chris Smither, Daniele Nichole, Corky Segal, The Black Keys, King Biscuit Boy, Dr. John, Rev. Gary Davis, The Alabama Shakes, Merle Travis, John Lee Hooker & Van Morrison, John Prine, Guy Davis, Skip James, Muddy Waters, Jimi Hendrix, Robert Lockwood Jr., Clarence Gatemouth Brown, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.