© 2025 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Jazz Archive - February 14, 2025

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published February 15, 2025 at 10:28 AM EST
Portrait of Billie Holiday taken in 1949.
Carl Van Vechten
/
Van Vechten Collection at Library of Congress - Public Domain
Portrait of Billie Holiday taken in 1949.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, February 14, 2025, hosted by Greg Petersen. This week, a tribute to Valentine’s Day featuring songs about love.

The show includes tracks from Chris Botti, John Hicks, Billie Holiday, Brad Mehldau, Paul McCartney, Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Astrud Gilberto, Ben Webster with Harry "Sweets’ Edison, Carmen McRae, Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis, Ella Fitzgerald, Ellis Marsalis, Monty Alexander Trio, Diana Krall, Chet Baker, Samara Joy, Tony Bennett & Faith Hill, Paul Desmond & The Modern Jazz Quartet, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is now serves as the Immediate Past Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen