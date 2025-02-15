WPSU Jazz Archive - February 14, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, February 14, 2025, hosted by Greg Petersen. This week, a tribute to Valentine’s Day featuring songs about love.

The show includes tracks from Chris Botti, John Hicks, Billie Holiday, Brad Mehldau, Paul McCartney, Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Astrud Gilberto, Ben Webster with Harry "Sweets’ Edison, Carmen McRae, Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis, Ella Fitzgerald, Ellis Marsalis, Monty Alexander Trio, Diana Krall, Chet Baker, Samara Joy, Tony Bennett & Faith Hill, Paul Desmond & The Modern Jazz Quartet, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.

