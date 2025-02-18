© 2025 WPSU
UPMC Cole in Coudersport announces end to labor and delivery services

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published February 18, 2025 at 3:45 PM EST
UPMC Cole in Coudersport will end its labor and delivery services on April 7 and direct patients to UPMC Wellsboro, which is 50 minutes away.
UPMC
Another central Pennsylvania hospital is losing its labor and delivery services.

UPMC Cole in Coudersport is directing patients to UPMC Wellsboro, which is 50 minutes away, for childbirth services starting on April 7.

UPMC did not give a direct reason for the department’s closure, but said in a social media post that clinic speciality and nursing workforce challenges are widespread in rural healthcare.

Last year, Penn Highlands Elk announced it was closing its labor and delivery services and directing patients to DuBois, which is about a 45 minute drive away.

Rep. Martin Causer, who represents Cameron, McKean and Potter counties, said the decision to close labor and delivery services at UPMC Cole is a "devastating health care blow to our region."

"UPMC executives clearly lack knowledge and understanding of the region they serve, and I told them as much," Causer said. "As a community, we must push back on this decision."

Community members started an online petition to reverse the decision, which has more than 1,600 signatures. There were similar efforts to save the labor and delivery department at Penn Highlands Elk, but they were ultimately unsuccessful.

Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is a reporter and host for WPSU with a passion for radio and community stories.
