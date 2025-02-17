Penn State football season ticket holder reacts to price increases for new Legacy Fund

Penn State Athletics recently announced the creation of the “Legacy Fund” to pay for student athlete scholarships and the upkeep of athletic facilities. The money for it will come from an increase in the cost of season and single ticket games for all ticketed sports, season and single-game football parking, concessions, and other purchases.

Bob Mitchell has had Penn State Football season tickets since 2013. He says he isn’t bothered by the increase in his season tickets, which will be another $20 each.

“It really is the parking is the one issue that bothered me. I have really good parking so I have reserved parking and it’s $1,000 for the seat license or the privilege to buy the parking pass,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell’s two season parking passes will go up $45 each.

Mitchell says he’ll be spending around $10,000 on the football season with the new increases. He says he expects results from the Nittany Lions for what he’s paying.

“With all the money that we’re spending, I would hope to make the playoffs, and make a run on the playoffs and with a little bit of luck, win a national championship before I’m too old to give up my season tickets,” Mitchell said.

Penn State Athletics says the Legacy Fund will support scholarships for all 31 athletic programs and help maintain all 23 athletic facilities.

