WPSU Jazz Archive - February 7, 2025

An archive of the WPSU Jazz Show featuring the Rich Hirsch Quartet recorded live at the new Palmer Museum of Art in September 2024, as part of the Jazz@ThePalmer series.

The musicians in the group are:

Rich Hirsch on alto and tenor saxophones

Ryan Kauffman on alto and soprano saxophones

Clay Wulbrecht playing keyboard

and Bob Hart on bass.

The concert is supported in part by Fred and Judy Sears, and by members of WPSU.

WPSU’s Jeff Hughes recorded and produced the concert for broadcast. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson and Brandi Breslin of The Palmer Museum, and Tamra Fatami-Badi of WPSU.

