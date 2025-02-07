© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - February 7, 2025

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published February 7, 2025 at 11:59 PM EST
Greg Petersen
/
WPSU
The Rick Hirsch Quartet performing at the Palmer Museum in September 2024. Pictured (l. to r.). Clay Wulbrecht, Ryan Kauffman, Bob Hart, Rick Hirsch.

An archive of the WPSU Jazz Show featuring the Rich Hirsch Quartet recorded live at the new Palmer Museum of Art in September 2024, as part of the Jazz@ThePalmer series.

The musicians in the group are:
Rich Hirsch on alto and tenor saxophones
Ryan Kauffman on alto and soprano saxophones
Clay Wulbrecht playing keyboard
and Bob Hart on bass.

The concert is supported in part by Fred and Judy Sears, and by members of WPSU.

WPSU’s Jeff Hughes recorded and produced the concert for broadcast. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson and Brandi Breslin of The Palmer Museum, and Tamra Fatami-Badi of WPSU.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is now serves as the Immediate Past Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for nearly 30 years.
