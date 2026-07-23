Pa.'s new budget includes funds for secure chipped SNAP benefit cards

Pennsylvania's recently enacted $50.8 billion state budget includes a small but crucial provision aimed at helping vulnerable households avoid the theft of their food benefits.

The budget contains $7 million to transition the electronic debit cards used by people in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — often called SNAP, or food stamps — into cards with more secure chip technology.

State human service officials said they are still determining the timeline of the change, but they estimate the transition to the more secure cards will take roughly six to eight months.

The Shapiro administration "recognized the value of investing in additional security measures to protect SNAP recipients' benefits and ensure they are able to feed themselves and their families," a Department of Human Services spokesman said.

The current electronic magnetic stripe cards are less secure and have less consumer protections than other standard debit and credit cards. The current EBT cards have been targeted by online criminals who steal recipients' personal identification numbers through skimming devices attached to card readers in stores and then steal people's benefits electronically, often on the day the funds are deposited to maximize the theft.

One estimate from the Government Accountability Office said such thefts were likely stealing hundreds of millions of dollars each year from low-income families. Another analysis said such thefts are often perpetrated by overseas criminal gangs.

For a roughly two-year period, victims could be reimbursed, but Congress ended that in December 2024. These thefts can now leave households reeling, often with their entire monthly food budget wiped out. With reimbursements ended, victims have little recourse other than to seek aid at food pantries or other charities.

The Pittsburgh-based anti-hunger advocacy group Just Harvest has advocated for victims to be reimbursed, noting that otherwise they may fall behind on rent, utilities, and other bills.

"It ends up setting off this spiraling situation of financial instability because they were robbed of their SNAP benefits," said Just Harvest Director of Public Benefits Policy and Programs Ann Sanders.



Seven states have already moved to chipped cards, and four others are in the process of switching (not including Pennsylvania), according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the food stamp program .

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, a Democrat, has introduced the Fairness for Victims of SNAP Skimming Act , which would allow for the replacement of the full amount of a household's stolen benefits. It is not part of the current version of the Farm Bill working its way through Congress, the legislation that covers the SNAP Program.

Butler resident Rick Berry was one of a group of neighbors who had their benefits stolen earlier this year. He said he was outraged by the lack of response from elected officials he encountered at the time, and disappointed that he and other victims still cannot be made whole after such a theft.

"We have people in this building that went hungry," he said.

If you were a victim of skimming or other EBT theft, more information is available here: https://www.pa.gov/agencies/dhs/report-fraud/scams

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