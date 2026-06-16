Blair County commissioners approve 'Budget Impasse Policy' in case of another state funding delay

Blair County commissioners now have a policy outlining how they'll control spending in case of a prolonged state budget delay, a common occurrence in Harrisburg that has an outsized impact on certain government agencies.

Pennsylvania’s budget is due on June 30. But lawmakers didn’t approve last year’s budget until November, and there have been six budget delays in the past decade. That has led several counties, which rely on the state for some program funding, to take out loans, cut services or use reserve funds.

Lindsay Dempsie, Blair County’s finance director, presented the “Budget Impasse Policy” at Thursday’s commissioners meeting.

“This protects us, the county, financially in case of a state budget impasse if that should happen again," Dempsie said.

“I’m sure it will," said Dave Kessling, chairman of the county commissioners.

Last year, that county had to stop most payments for Children, Youth and Families and Social Services. The county also froze hiring and almost had to furlough or lay off some staff.

The new budget impasse policy outlines six phases for what spending they’ll pause, based on how late state lawmakers are in approving a budget.

In the first phase, which starts on July 15, Blair County will stop paying invoices for Children, Youth and Families and Social Services.

Laura Burke, a commissioner and a board member for both agencies, said in an email to WPSU that those departments heavily rely on state reimbursements.

"When we do not receive state reimbursements we have to supplement with general fund money in order to keep those departments operating, primarily CYF which is a critical function, but also Social Services which pays for important things like mental health services and housing," Burke said.

In August, if there is still no state budget, the county will stop reimbursing employees for travel. A hiring freeze will take effect in October.

The last phase is when the county will start to furlough employees, but the policy says the date for that is still to be determined.

You can read the full policy below. If you don't see it, try refreshing the page.