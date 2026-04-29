The Case for Change: How Business-as-Usual Political Reporting Threatens Democracy

About the Guest:

Will Bunch is a national opinion columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer and author of several books, including Tear Down This Myth: The Right-Wing Distortion of the Reagan Legacy, The Backlash: Right-Wing Radicals, Paranoia Politics and High-Def Hucksters in the Age of Obama, and the e-book The Bern Identity: A Search for Bernie Sanders and the New American Dream. He has won numerous journalism awards and shared the 1992 Pulitzer Prize for spot news reporting with the New York Newsday staff.

Episode Transcript:

Leah Dajches: If you read this headline, "Lost Children Rescued by Lone Old Woman Provided Food and Shelter," would you know I was talking about the witch in Hansel and Gretel? What about "Mysterious Stranger Aids with Demolition"? Does that sound like an accurate summary of the wolf's role in The Three Little Pigs? This type of reporting is representative of what we're too often seeing in today's news media. Such reporting defies the reality of our current political climate and can be misleading at best and dangerous at worst.

Matt Jordan: The reporting styles and strategies that served us well in the past, in a time when debate and political ads still had potential to sway voters, are falling short when it comes to conveying the depth and division in our country. By adhering to outdated conventions, media outlets are failing to call out moves toward fascism, violence, and even civil war. Columnist Will Bunch addressed the problem with business-as-usual political reporting and writing. We need to hear more from experts on authoritarian movements and fewer pollsters and political strategists. We need journalists who will talk a lot less about who's up or down and a lot more about the stakes. And he's here to talk with us today about this issue. A National Opinion columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer, Bunch has won numerous journalism awards including a shared Pulitzer Prize. He's the author of several books, including Tear Down This Myth: The Right Wing Distortion of the Reagan Legacy, The Backlash: Right Wing Radical, Paranoid Politics, and High Def Hucksters in the Age of Obama, and the e-book The Bern Identity: The Search for Bernie Sanders and the New American Dream.

Leah Dajches: Hi, Will. Thanks for joining us today.

Will Bunch: Oh, thanks so much for having me. It's an honor.

Leah Dajches: So at the end of August, you had a piece that went viral. And in it, you said, "America is entering its most important pivotal year since 1860, and the US media is doing a terrible job explaining what is actually happening." Can you tell us a little bit about what you mean by this?

Will Bunch: Yeah, so this was a piece that focused heavily on the 2024 presidential election, which already seems to be in full swing. And this has been kind of my specialty. I've been in journalism for 40 years, and the first presidential campaign I covered was way back in 1984. So, I've seen a lot of presidential campaign coverage over the years. And what's a little alarming is a lot of the norms of political journalism that existed in the 1980s, when I was a young reporter starting out, are still the same norms we have today. And not that the underlying concepts were flawed, but things have changed a lot in American politics since the 1980s and 1970s. And I don't think political journalism has really adjusted. We've seen a situation develop over the last couple decades in which one of our two political parties— the Republican Party—has really adopted a philosophy that is anti-democracy. And you just see numerous examples, whether it's trying to remove or impeach district attorneys and judges who are democratically elected, whether it's in extreme voting-access restrictions, a number of ways in which the party both wants to limit who can vote and rely on minority tactics to try and get its agenda accomplished. And it's not even much of an agenda it's really just preservation of traditional hierarchies in American society, such as white privilege, such as the patriarchy, which is why you see this focus on reproductive rights, for example. So that's the Republican Party. I mean, the Democratic Party, God bless them it's still in the Will Rogers, “I don't belong to any organized party, I'm a Democrat” mode. They certainly have their problems, but it is a party that tries to play by the old rules of democracy, that tries to accomplish its goal by actually crafting an agenda that's aimed at getting the most votes, which the Republicans have given up on. And that's the essential reality of our politics right now. And I'm just not seeing that reflected in the news coverage. There's still the same focus on trying to give equal weight to both sides. And so you'll see a situation in major mainstream news outlets—I'll name a couple, The New York Times or The Washington Post, for example—where Donald Trump's 91 criminal indictments can end up often, on many days, getting the same weight as the impeachment effort against President Biden, which even the witnesses that the Republicans brought in to testify about, admitted that there was no evidence for the impeachment of President Biden. Or the Hunter Biden case. And look, if Hunter Biden committed some low- to mid-level crimes, which he seems to possibly have, then I think most Democrats agree that he should be prosecuted. But there's no evidence that Joe Biden was involved here. And to make it a scandal that, on many days, gets equal weight with Donald Trump's legal problems is wrong. So, when I wrote that piece back in August, I was very frustrated at the coverage that was not reflecting that. And you see it. You've got this primary in the Republican Party right now. And they've had a couple debates now where seven or eight candidates participate, and Donald Trump is not one of the candidates who participates. And he doesn't really need to. And you get these seven or eight dwarfs up there, so to speak, who are really afraid to challenge or say anything negative about Trump. And it's a very unsatisfying experience. And I watch the TV pundits who come on after these events. And they're trying to make sense of it, and they can't make sense of it. And that's because the Republican Party is not a political party like some of us were taught way back when we were political science majors in college. It's become a movement. It's a very authoritarian-oriented movement. It's a movement that has decided who its leader is. Its leader is Donald Trump. And so, nothing can really shake his position as leader of that movement among the core. I mean, obviously, there are some Republicans who want to vote for somebody else than Trump. But with all these candidates running, they can't seem to get to 50%. So, these are some of the realities that are happening out there that I just don't see reflected very well in the day-to-day news coverage either in newspapers or on TV or really anywhere.

Matt Jordan: So, what are some of the things that you think journalists do—and as a habit or as part of a sociological field—that lead them to be vulnerable to the hacking of the media ecosystem that it seems like we've seen.

Will Bunch: Well, I can speak briefly from my own experience because, as I mentioned earlier, I started working in newspapers full-time in 1981. And I feel that the values that I had as a journalist at that time were very much in line with the values of almost all of my peers in which I prided myself, more than anything else, on being a balanced reporter. In fact, it was interesting because, really, most of the first three or four years after I graduated from college…and my own political thoughts were, I guess, left or center-left—not as liberal as they are now, to be honest, or not as progressive as they are now. But that was my own thoughts. But I ended up working for three or four years at the Birmingham News in Birmingham, Alabama, in a very conservative state at a time that it was the Reagan revolution. You had a lot of Moral Majority, Christian-fundamentalist, right-wing people running for office. And I remember very well at that time, I just took enormous pride in how balanced I thought my coverage of those people were. And there's one moment, in particular, where this guy who, in today's world, he probably wouldn't be considered that extreme. But at the time, he was considered an extreme right-wing candidate who had served a term in Congress and was running for the Senate. And I had covered his campaign, and he and he went up to me at the end, and he said, "You know, I didn't think I could get a fair deal from you," because I was from the Northeast originally. And he said, "But you were really fair to me." And for years, I bragged about that. And now, 40 years later, I look back on it, and I feel like, why wasn't I tougher on this right-wing extremist because I see these people posing a threat to democracy. And today, and I don't want to oversimplify it, but I think if there's any shift that would make a difference, it would be for journalists to not see balance or objectivity—and when I say objectivity, I mean in the worst senses of the word—not to see those as the best, the core, the fundamental values of journalism, but to see the fundamental value of journalism as fighting for democracy because you can't have journalism without a working democracy. And we need to do a better job of conveying that than we have been, especially now, because the next year or two is going to test democracy more than anything, I think, we could have imagined in our lifetime.

Matt Jordan: So, do you think the question of balance, like saying, "Oh, I need three quotes from this side and three quotes from this side," has structured the way that political reporting is done?

Will Bunch: Yeah, I do to a great extent. And we've seen over time—we've seen the manipulation of that process. And I think the canary in the coal mine for a lot of people was the issue of climate change because on that issue, it's an issue that screams out for something other than traditional objectivity because it's centered on science and on facts. And the whole thing about having two sides, well, you do have two sides on climate change. You have the scientists who do the research, and what is it, 97% or 99% of the world's climatologists agree that manmade greenhouse-gas pollution is raising the planetary temperature. So that's the one side. And the other side is the oil industry and this network of, for the most part, kind of pseudo think tanks that they've created to promulgate their view. And for years, they were able to get their views out there by gaming this system, but by knowing that journalists were very afraid of just totally taking the side of the science and dealing with the oil industry's response and in the proper context. And instead, it was done on one hand, on the other hand basis. But we've seen that, again, I think that was a testing ground because we've seen that, certainly, more in politics, especially at a time when, as they became more of an anti-democratic movement, so much of what the Republican Party is doing these days is, on one level or another, not based in fact. I mean, they are, in fact, on the side of the oil industry's against climate change. But the number of people who won't say that Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election—and by that, I mean right on up to the people who are running for president. I mean, if you've seen the debates, even people running for president are afraid to answer questions about whether Trump or Biden legitimately won, even though numerous recounts showed that Biden won by 7 million votes and won the Electoral College. I mean, that's just the most blatant example. But there's a lot of untruths, and—oh, the other one I was going to mention was the Biden impeachment that we talked about earlier because you see a lot of coverage in the media about Republicans planning to have hearings on the Biden impeachment and even news analysis or looks at, well, what's the Republican strategy here? And so many of these pieces, I think, don't play up or put in proper context the most important fact, which is that there's no evidence for the impeachment of Joe Biden. I've seen news analysis that just look at the politics of this without emphasizing the fact that this is a fact-free operation. So, I think those are some of the examples that we've seen of just how that system still exists and how it's failing readers. And, in a way, it's failing democracy, basically.

Leah Dajches: If you’re just joining us, this is News Over Noise. I'm Leah Dajches.

Matt Jordan: And I'm Matt Jordan.

Leah Dajches: We're talking with Will Bunch, a columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer, about how business-as-usual political reporting can endanger democracy. So, I'm hoping we could talk a little bit more about objectivity. We had a podcast episode last season, and I want to share a somewhat recent quote from Christiane Amanpour. She was asked to discuss her experiences covering the humanitarian crisis. And she said, "In situations of gross violations of human rights, you cannot be neutral because then you are an accomplice." She goes on to say, "We have to be truthful, not neutral, and it applies to everything, whether you're covering Donald Trump, whether you're covering the climate crisis. Whatever you're covering, you absolutely have to be truthful, which does not mean unobjective. Objective means, cover all sides. It does not mean, come to the same judgment about all sides. And so thinking about your work and the conversations we've had so far, is this issue a larger question about objectivity? Essentially, I'm wondering, how does objectivity come into play when we think about evolving journalistic norms?

Will Bunch: Yeah, I mean, objectivity —the word objectivity—is central to all of this. And I think a lot of the problem for journalism is, you basically have two different definitions of objectivity. There's too many people out there who have injected this idea of balance and objectivity, that to be objective means that you don't put your finger on the scale, that you give equal weight to both sides. And I think a lot of us, and I think Christiane Amanpour, who I think is fantastic, and other people who've talked about this who say, "Well, there's a different definition of objectivity," and it's the kind of journalism where there's a couple values, like you said. One is just exhaustively trying to figure out the truth of a situation. Again, I keep going back to climate change because I think it's the most obvious example. But there's been so much research now about climate change that there is a scientific truth to some degree. And maybe future studies will alter that a little bit. But there's just a powerful consensus on the main issues around climate change, and that's truth. Or looking at some dispute over the ongoing dispute over the 2020 election, going over all the recounts. And the AP and other news organizations did that. They didn't just say, "Oh, we don't think there's any proof of fraud." They spent months crunching every possible recount and number to just definitively show there's no fraud. And that's truth. And the other thing about what I think is real, desirable, objective reporting is, you do have to talk to everybody. I mean, again, to use the climate example, you shouldn't do a major story about climate change and not talk to ExxonMobil or not—you should definitely find out what they have to say. As a journalist, you have to use your talent and ability to put what they say in the proper context that if they give their explanation of why they think burning fossil fuels is not causing climate change, you can say that. But you should bracket it with the scientific evidence that shows that's not true. My friend Jay Rosen at NYU, who's really done so much work for decades on some of these issues around objectivity and about how political journalism works, he's talked about this idea called a truth sandwich, in which if it's necessary to cover a lie that's uttered by somebody, you basically surround it with the truth on both sides so that the casual reader doesn't read the lie first. It's like if you wrote a story that said, "ExxonMobil claims that fossil fuels don't cause climate change." And then four paragraphs later, you explain why that's totally ridiculous, well, a lot of readers might not get to the fourth paragraph. So, the idea is to be really vigilant about how you frame because we just live in a world where there's just so much disinformation out there—that there are entire political movements built around disinformation. And it's created enormous challenges for journalists—how to cover these movements—because they're significant, and they're important. But you don't want to have a Streisand effect, as they call it. By covering their lies that are so central to their movement, you don't want to propagate the lies.

Matt Jordan: So, you gave the example of the AP doing all the work into unveiling the myth of January 6, that the election was rigged and whatnot. What do you think motivates a news organization, after they have basically created a foundation for truth, to ignore their own truth and keep—I guess, laundering the talking points, normalizing the mythology by repeating it? What are the motivations? Are these editorial decisions to want to appear fair? What do you think is behind that?

Will Bunch: Well, the news tends to be a stampede. It's not like Silicon Valley where you have a new product, and you work on it for three years. In journalism, you report a story, and then something happens related to that story the next day. And you've got to keep going. And I think under deadline pressures, competitive pressures, probably because of downsizing—you have a lot of reporters who are doing more stories per day or per week, at least, than they might have been in the past—and I think my experience has been the more that you face those pressures, the easier it is to fall back “Oh, well, I don't want to hear about this. I'll make sure that ExxonMobil side or Donald Trump's side or whatever—I'll make sure it gets a lot of play so I don't hear about it from them. And people fall back on that, whereas in the six-month investigation of voter fraud, you have a different mindset. It's like, we want this to have impact and we want this—whereas on a lot of daily stories, people can get lazy or sloppy. I hate to say it, but it's just human nature. And I think it's harder work to be vigilant about misinformation

Matt Jordan: You're categorized in The Philadelphia Inquirer as an editorialist, right? You have a column there. Is this a tendency in news orgs to anybody who has a perspective that would be pro-truth I guess you could say, is going to be put over in the corner with the editorialist, with the opinion people? It seems like a strange irony that if you don't have an opinion on truth, somehow you're seen as more balanced. But if you do have an opinion on truth, you're seen as merely being opinion.

Will Bunch: Yeah, and different news organizations have different values when it comes to how much you can advocate or to take a side in a news story that it doesn't have to be one size fits all. I do think a lot of the bigger, better-known news organizations like The Times or The Post have this almost medieval, how many angels can fit on the head of a pin quasi-religious views on objectivity that it's like written on a stone tablet somewhere that you have to do things a certain way. And I don't agree with that. I think good journalists can use their judgment on when you can push taking aside —like that Christiane Amanpour quote that you read, when you see an atrocity, to go back to your desk, and try and write a cold-blooded, neutral piece. It's hard to imagine even if it's a news story.

Leah Dajches: So, you've been talking a lot about how journalists have to think about the potential pushback or the response that they'll receive if their piece or the way their journalistic norms are perceived as not objective. And so, I'm curious as to what the aftermath or what the reception to the piece you wrote that went viral in August on both sides—how did people respond to it?

Will Bunch: Well, that's interesting. It was mostly very positive because I think a lot of people out there—and when I say "people," regular folks, but also journalists as well—have a lot of concerns about the fate of democracy and how this next election is playing out and some of the anti-democratic things that we're seeing coming from the right. And a lot of people were very positive about my piece. It was certainly amplified by some other journalists like Jennifer Rubin in The Washington Post. And Jake Tapper showed a quote from it on the screen on CNN. So, I got a lot of positive feedback. I got some negative feedback. Paul Farhi from The Washington Post. He's a guy who covers media and is somebody who I really respect a lot and was like, "Why do people always blame the media for these problems?" And I understand that point. That's a point of view basically saying you're blaming the messenger, know that, yes, the political situation in the United States is terrible right now. And the media isn't causing that. It's just reflecting that. That would be the Paul Farhi point of view, and that a lot of what we know about some of the problems in America right now is because of journalism. And that's true, and I don't deny it. I've never denied that, that we know a lot of important things that we wouldn't know otherwise because of journalism. I'm not going to deny that. And a couple of other experienced mainstream journalists did criticize my piece for similar reasons, that it's not the media that's causing the problem. It's maybe, you don't like what the media is writing about, basically. So that was the pushback I got from media people. Of course, anything I write gets pushed back from the random, right-wing folks that are out there on X, formerly known as Twitter, or some of these other social-media sites. So, if I wrote about the weather, I would get pushback from those folks at this point. So, it wasn't really anything that different that jumped out at me than I normally get, so.

Matt Jordan: Do you ever worry about this, that one of the criticisms or the ideas that's out there is that by covering people who are bad-faith actors in a way that launders or normalizes that behavior or those ideas?

Will Bunch: Yeah, that's a fascinating question. In fact, it's funny. I do this newsletter every week. And one of the features is, I ask readers a question for them to send answers to me. And I asked about that, specifically, because there have been a couple of events with Donald Trump. This there was the CNN town hall, and then there was "Meet the Press" with Kristen Welker, their new host. And he's told documented lies in both of those appearances, like all of his other appearances, and a lot of people said, “Why do you give him a forum?” and those people who say that, “You just shouldn't interview Trump because he's going to lie,” I don't know. Maybe I'm kind of old school in that regard, but I don't agree with that. I think he's too important, and he's too powerful not to interview. But he's posed a problem for the media and how to figure out how to do it the right way. And I'm not really sure anybody's done it yet, so it's a real conundrum.

Leah Dajches: Before we let you go, Will, I'm hoping I can ask just one more question.

Will Bunch: Sure.

Leah Dajches: Something we focus on here with the podcast and the News Literacy initiative is really focusing on empowering our listeners and average Americans to consume news media in ways that's beneficial for them. And so, we focus a lot of our conversation today on what's happening on the other side. How could journalistic practices and norms change for the better? What advice do you have for our listeners out there who are maybe turning away from the news because it's overwhelming, or it's, we feel like we can't do anything about it? What advice would you have for them?

Will Bunch: Well, I would tell them not to give up because we can't have a functioning democracy if people aren't informed. And, it's hard. This week, in particular, with this situation in the Middle East, has been particularly frustrating because the amount of misinformation—if you're the kind of person who goes first to social media, which in this day and age is most of us, even journalists. They're probably going to Twitter (X) before they're going to the home page of The New York Times. But if you spend too much time on social media, you're going to be bombarded with misinformation these days. There have been so many pictures of bombings and attacks, and then an hour later, you'll see the same post, and it's got a note under it saying, “Actually, this happened in 2014,” or “This happened in Kosovo,” or things like that. So that makes it so much harder for people. But just search out those trusted sources, and maybe not the obvious ones. I don't think there's any perfect news organization or one that I haven't been annoyed at sometimes. But The Guardian, for example, because I think they're not perfect, but a lot of times, I get perspectives on American stories from them that it's not a perspective that I'm seeing in The Times or The Post. And just shop around for the organizations that you trust and try and stay informed. But when you see something on social media, and you don't know who the original source is, you just have to be super skeptical right now. And a lot of good journalists fall for these because it's an instinct. You see this horrific scene, and it seems like it's really important, and you want to get it out there. And sometimes, your judgment can be clouded. Even experienced journalists tweet things, and then half hour later, they go, "Oh my God, I'm so sorry. I should have checked." It turns out that that wasn't real. That was a deep fake or something like that. So even experienced journalists are getting fooled by so much misinformation that's out there. But you have to believe in the importance of being informed. But you have to be smart about it. So, it's tough. It's hard work being a good citizen these days. It definitely is. But the payoff is worth it. The payoff is a better society.

Matt Jordan: Thanks so much, Will, for talking with us.

Will Bunch: Thanks so much for inviting me. It was a lot of fun. Thanks for having me.

Leah Dajches: That was a really, I think, interesting conversation, very insightful, thinking about current journalistic norms and continuing to grapple with the notion of objectivity. Some takeaways that I'm really thinking about are how we, as average news consumers, can engage with content in ways that help us be informed engaged citizens in our democracy. And so, I have these three takeaways that Will said, one being, be skeptical, don't forget to shop around for different news sources, and always don't give up. So, I know it's really easy to want to give up or turn away when the news is overwhelming, but don't give up. Hang in there. Matt, what were some of your takeaways from today?

Matt Jordan: Well, those are good things to keep in mind. I think just knowing how difficult these questions are, what would pro-democracy reporting look like? There's no answer to this. But I think what we can see from this is it's a long, ongoing conversation that has to deal with things as they emerge. There are going to be things that reporters are going to have to deal with, and which means that we're all going to also have to talk about what being pro-democracy looks like for us. That's it for this episode of News Over Noise. Our guest was Will Bunch, a columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer. To learn more and to hear an extended version of this interview with additional content, download the podcast at wherever you subscribe to podcasts or at newsovernoise.org. I'm Matt Jordan.

Leah Dajches: And I'm Leah Dajches.

Matt Jordan: Until next time, stay well and well-informed. News Over Noise is produced by the Penn State Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications and WPSU. This program has been funded by the Office of the Executive Vice President and Provost at Penn State and is part of the Penn State News Literacy Initiative.

[END OF TRANSCRIPT]

Episode Credits:

Producer: Lindsey Whissel Fenton

Audio Engineers: Mickey Klein, Scott Gros, Clint Yoder

News Over Noise is a co-production of WPSU and Penn State’s Bellisario College of Communications. This program has been funded by the office of the Executive Vice President and Provost at Penn State and is part of the Penn State News Literacy Initiative.