If you find yourself avoiding the news, you're not alone. But what's turning you off is likely not the news itself—it's the noise surrounding it. News Over Noise explores the challenge of separating spin and click-bait from good journalism and why it matters. This program empowers our citizenry by giving listeners the tools they need to balance staying informed while protecting their well-being and the public good.

A co-production of WPSU and Penn State’s Bellasario College of Comunications, the show is hosted by Leah Dajches and Matt Jordan.