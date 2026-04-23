25th annual Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous kicks off in Ridgway

This Wednesday through Saturday is the 25th annual Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous in Ridgway, an event that attracts artists from across the United States and globally.

On Wednesday, the sound of chainsaws and the smell of pine filled the air at the Ridgway Mills Campground in Elk County.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Many carvers at the event are surrounded by nets to help protect passersby from flying bits of wood.

In rows of tents, more than 130 carvers cut logs into different shapes, including a variety of animals and some pop culture figures, like Pikachu and a creature from "Stranger Things."

Watch Chainsaw carving video.MP4

Many carvers were surrounded by nets to protect festival visitors from flying bits of wood.

“This is probably my 15th Rendezvous," said Jeffrey Donahue from Mill Hall, who also said he's missed a few years. "I’ve been coming here since 2008, I think.”

1 of 6 — chainsaw carvers stranger things.JPG Most of the sculptures at the Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous are of animals, but a few are pop culture figures, including the Demogorgon from Stranger Things. Sydney Roach / WPSU 2 of 6 — chainsaw carving eagle.JPG After a carver finishes shaping a log, many then add color and details with paint. Sydney Roach / WPSU 3 of 6 — chainsaw carving bench.JPG Several carvers sold benches, photo frames, tables, coat racks and other forms of wood carvings. Sydney Roach / WPSU 4 of 6 — chainsaw carvings pikachu.JPG While chainsaw carvers are cutting logs into different shapes, many have pre-made sculptures out for display and for sale. Sydney Roach / WPSU 5 of 6 — chainsaw carving pile.JPG While chainsaw carvers are cutting logs into different shapes, many have pre-made sculptures out for display and for sale. Sydney Roach / WPSU 6 of 6 — chainsaw carving darth vader.JPG While chainsaw carvers are cutting logs into different shapes, many have pre-made sculptures out for display and for sale. Sydney Roach / WPSU

Donahue was carving a bear, which he said is one of his specialities. At the beginning of the four-day event, each carver gets an 8-foot-long log to work with, which are sourced from local trees.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Jeffrey Donahue from Mill Hall is one of the more than 130 carvers in Ridgway this week.

Donahue said he’s happy to see the event continue to grow.

“A lot of us got our start here, so it’s nice to come back here and pay homage to what helped us make ourselves," Donahue said.

David Krezel, from Connecticut, said he started during the COVID pandemic and spent his stimulus check on chainsaw carving gear.

1 of 6 — chainsaw carvers eagle and deer.JPG While chainsaw carvers are cutting logs into different shapes, many have pre-made sculptures out for display and for sale. Sydney Roach / WPSU 2 of 6 — chainsaw carving owl.JPG While chainsaw carvers are cutting logs into different shapes, many have pre-made sculptures out for display and for sale. Sydney Roach / WPSU 3 of 6 — chainsaw carvings giraffes.JPG While chainsaw carvers are cutting logs into different shapes, many have pre-made sculptures out for display and for sale. Sydney Roach / WPSU 4 of 6 — chainsaw carvings crowd.JPG While chainsaw carvers are cutting logs into different shapes, many have pre-made sculptures out for display and for sale. Sydney Roach / WPSU 5 of 6 — chainsaw carvings crowd 2.JPG While chainsaw carvers are cutting logs into different shapes, many have pre-made sculptures out for display and for sale. Sydney Roach / WPSU 6 of 6 — chainsaw carvings 3.JPG While chainsaw carvers are cutting logs into different shapes, many have pre-made sculptures out for display and for sale. Sydney Roach / WPSU

“It is growing in popularity because we live in the era of social media," Krezel said. "I’d be lying if I said when I got into it, I wasn’t searching YouTube. I actually searched some of the carvers here and used some of their works through YouTube videos to kind of learn how to make birds, like owls, over there.”

Katrina Dressler, also known as "KatCarves," lives in Connecticut, but said she’s originally from Wilkes-Barre. This is her first time at the Rendezvous.

Sydney Roach / WPSU This is Katrina Dressler's first time at the Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous in Ridgway. For this piece, she said she's planning to carve a jumping fox with butterfly wings.

“I’ve been carving for about three years, and everybody talks about Ridgway and how awesome it is and the learning opportunities and growth that you get from being around other carvers," Dressler said.

Liz Boni is the executive director of the Rendezvous. Since the event began, she says they’ve had to change venues seven times because it kept getting too big.

Sydney Roach / WPSU More than 130 carvers are at this year's Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous, which features live carving and pre-made sculptures available for sale.

“Sometimes I can’t even wrap my head around what this has done and what it’s become, because it’s been very successful on every level as far as creativity and community and economically for our community," Boni said. "It’s just been kind of magical.”

Ridgway’s Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous continues through Saturday, when there will be a live one hour “quick carve” and auction. But, many artists have pre-made carvings available for sale throughout the week.

Sydney Roach / WPSU The Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous in Ridgway is different than other chainsaw carving events in that this one is not a competition, which artists say helps encourage collaboration and idea sharing.

You can learn more about the Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous and other festivals in Pennsylvania by watching WPSU's Keystone Stories episode on "Quirky Festivals" below. (Go to 2:42 for the Rendezvous section.)