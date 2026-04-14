Pennsylvania residents have an extra month to apply for heating assistance

Pennsylvanians have one more month to apply for help paying their heating bills.

The state extended the deadline for its Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, from April 10 to May 8.

The extension comes days after the state's moratorium on utility shutoffs for low-income customers during the winter ended, exposing households who are behind on their bills to having their gas or electric service terminated.

"LIHEAP helps Pennsylvanians around our Commonwealth heat their homes and keep themselves and their families warm through the winter, but as we welcome Spring, past-due bills and emergencies may still be financially destabilizing," said Val Arkoosh, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, in a statement. "If you are still having trouble paying your heating bills, please apply."

Households faced higher heating bills this winter, as natural gas prices rose faster than inflation over the past year. PECO, which provides electric service to the Philadelphia region and natural gas service to the Philadelphia suburbs, is asking to raise its distribution rates by over 11% beginning in 2027.

Philadelphia Gas Works also raised rates at the end of 2025 by about $6 a month for the average customer.

The six-week federal government shutdown last fall delayed the start of Pennsylvania's LIHEAP season, which usually runs November through April.

Between December and late March, more than 233,000 households in Pennsylvania received assistance through LIHEAP, with an average grant of $282, according to the state's Department of Human Services.

Trump suggests nixing LIHEAP program again

President Donald Trump has proposed eliminating LIHEAP from the next federal budget, which Pennsylvania relies on to fund its program each year. The White House has called the program unnecessary and said that because many states ban utility shutoffs for low-income households during the winter, LIHEAP payments are effectively passed to utility companies.

But Congress is not likely to approve the cut, as the program generally has bipartisan support. Trump's last budget proposal in 2025 also aimed to cut LIHEAP money, but lawmakers voted to fund the program anyway.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine who chairs the Senate's Appropriations Committee, released a statement criticizing the President's latest budget proposal, calling LIHEAP "worthwhile."

What does LIHEAP cover?

Pennsylvania's LIHEAP program provides grants to households earning below 150% of the federal poverty level to help pay their winter heating bills. This year, the income limit is $23,940 for an individual and $49,500 for a family of four.

LIHEAP money can also be used to pay down utility debt, reverse utility shutoffs or fund repairs to broken heaters.

LIHEAP provides two types of grants — "cash" and "crisis" — and households can apply for both.

Cash grants of $200 to $1,000 are sent directly to utility companies or fuel providers and appear as a credit on recipients' bills. Households don't need to be behind on their bills to receive cash grants.

Crisis grants of $25 to $1,000 can be used to avoid utility shutoffs or repair broken heating equipment. These are reserved for households at immediate risk of losing heat.

How to apply for LIHEAP in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania accepts LIHEAP applications online through COMPASS, the state benefits portal.

You can also apply in person through county assistance offices and, in Philadelphia, through the network of neighborhood energy centers.

You'll need proof of income and a recent bill from your primary heating source.

The state runs a LIHEAP phone helpline at 1-866-857-7095.

Read more from our partner, WHYY.