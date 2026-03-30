Warren General Hospital launches $7 million capital campaign

Warren General Hospital is asking for community donations to a new $7 million capital campaign, which officials say will go toward “essential infrastructure and state-of-the-art medical equipment,” including new CT Scanners and MRI and Ultrasound machines.

According to a release on the hospital’s website, local leaders, businesses and foundations have already donated more than $5 million, about 75% of the goal.

"With the incredible foundation already in place, we are now calling on the entire community to help us cross the finish line," said Dan Grolemund, the hospital's CEO. "This isn’t just about modernizing a building; it’s about ensuring that when your neighbor, your coworker, or your family member needs life-saving care, the very best technology is waiting for them right here at home.”

In January, the hospital ended its labor and delivery services, blaming a nationwide physician shortage. Hospital officials said they spent more than a year trying to fill the position after one of two OBGYN physicians left.

Last month, the federal government granted it “Critical Access Hospital” designation, meaning Warren General Hospital will get cost-based reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid. That designation is retroactive to January 14.

“While the Critical Access Hospital designation provides a stronger financial floor; it cannot solve the national physician shortage on its own," Grolemund said in another release. "The designation provides funds to maintain buildings and equipment; it cannot 'fund' providers who are unavailable in the current national recruitment landscape."

Grolemund said higher reimbursement rates from Medicare and Medicaid will help the rest of the hospital stay open.