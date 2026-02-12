Centre County PAWS sees growing number of dogs in need of homes

Over the years, Centre County PAWS has seen a gradual increase in the number of cats in need of homes, but now the animal adoption center and shelter is seeing a growing need for help with dogs, too.

Lisa Bahr, executive director of Centre County PAWS, said she’s been with PAWS for 19 years, and in that time she’s seen the need for help with stray cats and litters of kittens grow steadily over that time.

“In the last three years, we have seen a sudden surge in the demand or the need for people to rehome dogs," Bahr said.

WPSU Lisa Bahr, executive director of Centre County PAWS, discusses the trends they're seeing in animal adoptions.

Bahr said national statistics point to housing insecurity, the rising cost of living and being able to afford rent at a place that allows animals, as reasons behind the increase.

“We are seeing more animals abandoned, more animals left alone in apartments after people leave," she said. "And, more stray dogs. For years we might get one or two stray dogs in a year, and now we’re seeing multiple dogs per week.”

To help handle that demand, PAWS applied for a $900,000 state grant with the Centre County board of commissioners. The money would let them expand and renovate. They could hear about the grant by the end of this year.