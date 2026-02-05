© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Looking back on the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina

NPR | By Becky Sullivan,
Rachel TreismanBrian MannPien HuangLinda HolmesA Martínez
Published February 5, 2026 at 8:15 PM EST

Updated February 21, 2026 at 4:07 PM EST

NPR's team in Milan — Becky Sullivan, Pien Huang, Brian Mann and Rachel Treisman — and pop culture correspondent Linda Holmes look back on the breakout stars, biggest upsets and weirdest moments of the Games. NPR is bringing you the latest from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina with "Up First Winter Games," hosted by A Martínez.

"Up First Winter Games" was made by: Correspondents: Becky Sullivan, Rachel Treisman, Pien Huang, Brian Mann, Emily Kwong, Jonathan Lambert, Marc Rivers, Rafael Nam, Juliana Kim , Chloe Veltman, Anusha Mathur, Ruth Sherlock, Rolando Arrieta, David Folkenflick, Linda Holmes Member station reporters: Lillian Karabaic, Josh Sullivan, Edgar B Herwick III, Jenny Peek Guests: Eric Heiden, Ben Ogden, Gus Schumacher, Erin Jackson, Nick Baumgartner, Scott Hamilton Lead Editor: Eric Whitney Coordinating Producer: Lauren Migaki Video Producers: Zayrha Rodriguez, Michael Zamora Producers: Brianna Scott, Ana Perez, Barry Gordemer, Elizabeth Baker Visual Editors: Elizabeth Gillis, Grace Raver, Pablo Valdivia, Catie Dull Video Technicians: Bruce Grant, Allen Walden, Amy Willis, Brieana Sealy Audio Engineers: Jay Czys, Andie Huether, Becky Brown, Josephine Nyounai Graphic Designers: Chloe Sun, Jackie Lay Copy Editors: Zach Thompson, Pam Webster Audience Engagement: Arielle Retting, Ameera Butt, Elle Nett Digital production: Amy Morgan, Chris Hopkins, Halisia Hubbard, Jessica Green, Emily Abshire, Joshua Willis Video Technical Manager: Will Mitchell Audio Engineering Supervisor: Valerie Matthews Project Manager: Emily Kinslow Content Administration Manager: Tonia Moore Director, NPR Visuals: Nicole Werbeck Executive Producer and Showrunner: Adam Verdugo Executive Producers: Jay Shaylor, Samantha Melbourneweaver Vice President, News Programming: Eric Marrapodi

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR NewsNPR Top Stories
Becky Sullivan
Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories. She has been on the ground to cover natural disasters, disease outbreaks, elections and protests, delivering stories to both broadcast and digital platforms.
See stories by Becky Sullivan
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
See stories by Rachel Treisman
Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.
See stories by Brian Mann
Pien Huang
Pien Huang is a health reporter on the Science desk. She was NPR's first Reflect America Fellow, working with shows, desks and podcasts to bring more diverse voices to air and online.
See stories by Pien Huang
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.