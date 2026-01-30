© 2026 WPSU
Tim Walz says Trump administration wants to 'twist reality' in Minnesota

By Juana Summers,
Megan LimAshley BrownWilliam Troop
Published January 30, 2026 at 4:03 PM EST
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz sat down with NPR's Juana Summers in an interview Friday at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul.
NPR
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is skeptical about many things the Trump administration is saying about de-escalating its immigration crackdown in his state.

"I know who I'm dealing with. I know that they're not going to keep their word," Walz tells NPR.

Walz, a Democrat, sat down with All Things Considered host Juana Summers on Friday following weeks of protests and the deadly shootings of Renee Macklin Good and Alex Pretti.

Walz says he still wants to "find a way forward"– with a caveat.

"I'm not going to compromise on the First Amendment. I'm not going to allow [Trump administration border czar] Tom Homan to characterize what are constitutionally protected rights of peaceful expression of grievance against the government. It's foundational to our democracy."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics.
Megan Lim
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
William Troop
William Troop is a supervising editor at All Things Considered.