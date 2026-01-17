The Local Groove - January 17, 2026
Featuring:
Chris Vipond & The Stanley Street Band - Shine
Clark McLane Band - Mankind (A Mysterious Happening)
Danny Stainton - In The Doctor's Waiting Room
Doug Irwin - Dancing With My Daughter
Ed Kenepp - Here She Comes
Erin Condo - His Train Has Finally Come
Idle Kyle - Grounded
Jay Vonada - United
John Cunningham - Mystery Love (Live)
Jon Smith's Voyages - Appalachian
Kristi Jean & Her Ne'er Do Wells - One More Time
Lemont - Picture Of A Thought
Rod Skelley - The Ballad of Bonnie Jean
Host - Radios Don Bedell