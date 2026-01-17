The Local Groove - January 17, 2026

Featuring:

Chris Vipond & The Stanley Street Band - Shine

Clark McLane Band - Mankind (A Mysterious Happening)

Danny Stainton - In The Doctor's Waiting Room

Doug Irwin - Dancing With My Daughter

Ed Kenepp - Here She Comes

Erin Condo - His Train Has Finally Come

Idle Kyle - Grounded

Jay Vonada - United

John Cunningham - Mystery Love (Live)

Jon Smith's Voyages - Appalachian

Kristi Jean & Her Ne'er Do Wells - One More Time

Lemont - Picture Of A Thought

Rod Skelley - The Ballad of Bonnie Jean

Host - Radios Don Bedell