Iranian Penn State students rally, call for support for the people in their country

With chants of "freedom for Iran," "human rights for Iran," and "democracy for Iran," a crowd of Iranian Penn State students and supporters gathered at the Allen Street Gates Thursday, drawing attention to the government crackdown in Iran and calling on other countries to take notice.

“We need the simple things for our people. They want to live. They want to use the free internet, (and have) good economic situations, because now the people are in very bad situations in their lives," said Mohammad, a Penn State graduate student from Iran who asked to be identified only by his first name.

The crowd chanted, with some waving signs calling what's happening in Iran a massacre.

The sinking economy in Iran led to protests there. But the government has been making thousands of arrests and cutting the country’s internet access. And, news agencies have reported, authorities have killed at least 2,637 people.

Ellie Nasr, a former graduate student at Penn State, was one of those leading the rally. She and others are calling for support and action from other countries for the people in Iran.

“No negotiation, no deals with Islamic Republic," she said. "They are not just dangerous for people in Iran or the Middle East. They are dangerous for everyone. They are terrorists.”