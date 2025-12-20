The Local Groove - December 20, 2025

Featuring:

Joe Tomasco - O Little Town Of Bethlehem

Caryn Dixon - O Holy Night

Kristen Ingrid - Blue Christmas

Pure Cane Sugar - O Come, O Come Emmanuel

Christopher Kent - Songs Of The Season

Rob Petrovich - Holiday Memories

R.H.O.D.E.S - Hope For Christmas

Anna Pearl Belinda - Enough Love

Trenton Grives - Christmas Season

Steve Treado - Watch Out 4 Santa

Overhead - We Three Kings

Steve Treado - Santa's Coming

JR Mangan - Mr. Grinch

OK Otter - Mean One

John "JT" Thompson - The Season's Reason

John Vickers Jones - A Visit From St. Nicholas

Host - The Mighty Wiggus