The Local Groove - December 20, 2025
Featuring:
Joe Tomasco - O Little Town Of Bethlehem
Caryn Dixon - O Holy Night
Kristen Ingrid - Blue Christmas
Pure Cane Sugar - O Come, O Come Emmanuel
Christopher Kent - Songs Of The Season
Rob Petrovich - Holiday Memories
R.H.O.D.E.S - Hope For Christmas
Anna Pearl Belinda - Enough Love
Trenton Grives - Christmas Season
Steve Treado - Watch Out 4 Santa
Overhead - We Three Kings
Steve Treado - Santa's Coming
JR Mangan - Mr. Grinch
OK Otter - Mean One
John "JT" Thompson - The Season's Reason
John Vickers Jones - A Visit From St. Nicholas
Host - The Mighty Wiggus