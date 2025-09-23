Shapiro directs Pa. health insurers to disregard new recommendations from CDC vaccine panel

Pennsylvania is continuing to break away from federal health agencies led by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Monday that private health insurance companies operating in the state are required to cover all vaccines recommended by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine panel in 2024, under the Biden administration.

The announcement comes as the vaccine panel — the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) — handed down a major change in recommendation for the combined measles, mumps, rubella and chicken pox vaccine during a contentious meeting last week.

Last week's two-day meeting marked the first gathering of the all-new panel appointed by RFK, with some appointees joining the group just days before. Members voted on Friday to recommend against a dose of the combined MMRV vaccine before a child turns four, after having initially voted Thursday to leave the decision to parents.

Shapiro said inconsistencies at the federal level and public debate over vaccines have confused the public as well as health care providers.

"While the federal government sows confusion, here in Pennsylvania, we are providing clear, evidence-based guidance to ensure Pennsylvanians and their doctors have trusted sources of information," Shapiro said. "Health care decisions should be up to you and your doctor — and my Administration will continue to protect Pennsylvanians' personal freedoms and parental rights."

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department confirmed Monday that all insurers operating in the state "will continue to cover all of the vaccines covered under ACIP's 2024 recommendations." That could mean coverage for the COVID-19 vaccine remains in place in the state, despite the Food and Drug Administration limiting approval for only those 65 and older or with complicating health conditions.

Shapiro's Department of Health has issued new guidance that expands the list of organizations Pennsylvanians and doctors should consult for vaccine recommendations. The department recommends following recommendations issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Family Physicians and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, all which support routine immunizations for children, adults and pregnant women.

The policies reflect a broader divorce between Pennsylvania health agencies and the federal government. Earlier this month, the state's Board of Pharmacy voted to follow guidance from the same three medical organizations. Shapiro said the change would allow residents to continue to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the pharmacy.

Pennsylvania has also joined a coalition of Northeastern states to form a regional public health collaborative. The group will share vaccine recommendations, infectious disease management, data and laboratory services. The group said its goal is to ensure public health policy is based on "science, data and evidence" and to broaden access to vaccines and medical services.

"Consistent vaccine guidance ensures providers, insurers, and public health systems work together, giving Pennsylvanians reliable access to critical immunizations and safeguarding community health," the Pennsylvania Department of Health said Monday.

"By providing clear, evidence-based recommendations, the Shapiro Administration is helping to keep vaccines accessible and aligned across health care systems to protect the health of all Pennsylvanians."

In a livestream interview on social media, Shapiro told Chicago-based pediatrician and allergist Dr. Zachary Rubin that his office was watching the ACIP meeting carefully and promised guidance from the health department "to react to whatever they do there."

The meeting Thursday became fraught at times: A hot microphone caught one panelist calling another an "idiot," though it was unclear who was speaking.

Members voiced confusion about the meaning of certain recommendations, which resulted in the panel voting to reverse its earlier vote on coverage for the MMRV vaccine. The group also discussed the merits of the hepatitis B shot but ultimately tabled a vote on changing the current recommendation that all newborns receive immunization at birth.

During his conversation with Rubin, Shapiro said he found the proceedings concerning.

"I want them calm and rationally going through the facts, going through the science and giving us the best information," Shapiro said. "Right now, they're not doing that on RFK's watch. They're just injecting total and complete chaos."

