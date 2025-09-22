Pa. GOP formally taps Stacy Garrity as 2026 gubernatorial nominee to challenge Josh Shapiro

Republican Party insiders formally endorsed state Treasurer Stacy Garrity this weekend in her bid to block Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro from winning a second term next year.

Garrity, a 61-year-old retired Army Reserve colonel and Bradford County native, said during her acceptance speech that she’s worked as a “watchdog” for taxpayer dollars as treasurer since 2020, and she would continue that mindset if elected governor.

“Help is on the way,” Garrity said from the podium, echoing what has become a slogan of her campaign thus far. “And with your help, we’ll make Pennsylvania a safer, a stronger and a more prosperous place to raise your family, and grow your business, today and for years to come.”

Heading into the Saturday morning vote at the Penn Stater conference center, Garrity was all but guaranteed an endorsement. She was the only one who sought it, and she already boasted support from many of the GOP’s top officials.

But Garrity’s win was not unanimous. There was no formal count; however, during the voice vote, a few members shouted “No” or “Nay.”

Garrity launched her gubernatorial campaign last month. If she secures the GOP nomination in May’s primary and is then successful in ousting Shapiro come next November, she’d be the first woman elected governor of Pennsylvania and the first Republican elected to the post since Tom Corbett in 2010.

Shapiro’s campaign declined to comment for this story, but his presence was felt at the GOP meeting. Committee members were given sunglasses with “Shady Shapiro” written along the side of the yellow plastic frame.

And much of Garrity’s speech focused on criticizing Shapiro’s leadership over the commonwealth. She jabbed at what she described as his ambition for higher office and craving for public attention.

“There is no more dangerous place in Harrisburg than standing between Josh Shapiro and a camera,” Garrity said.

Pennsylvania’s newly elected Democratic Party chair, Eugene DePasquale, in a statement, criticized Garrity for supporting the federal GOP’s tax and budget cut law signed in July and her celebration of the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022. (Garrity has since said she would not support an abortion ban if elected.)

“If Stacy Garrity does become the GOP insiders’ pick for Governor,” DePasquale said, “they will be making a clear choice: pledging allegiance to a candidate who has pledged her own allegiance to Donald Trump and a dangerous agenda that will hurt the people of Pennsylvania.”

Before Garrity can face Shapiro head-to-head, she may face opposition for the GOP nomination.

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the party’s 2022 gubernatorial candidate who ultimately lost to Shapiro that year, has repeatedly said he’s considering a run. He has not yet formally announced his campaign.

Republican state committee members voted to delay their endorsement of a candidate for lieutenant governor to run alongside whoever wins the GOP nomination. Both Garrity and Pennsylvania GOP Chairman Greg Rothman declined to comment on who the potential candidates for that race could be.

In the room

Though there were plenty of laughs and cheers from the crowd throughout the roughly hourlong meeting, solemnity hung over many speeches. Nearly every speaker pointed to the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk earlier this month to say Republicans needed to unify against acts of political violence and harsh rhetoric.

Still, hardly anyone shied away from jabbing at the Democratic Party. Rothman, a state senator from Cumberland County, told the crowd that Republicans are working to end the “woke ideology” pushed by Democrats.

Rothman said winning next year’s gubernatorial election is key to stopping Shapiro from pursuing his White House ambitions. Shapiro is widely seen as a contender for the Democratic Party’s 2028 presidential nomination.

Rothman reminded members that before next year, they must work to oust three sitting Supreme Court Justices, who were first elected in 2015 as Democrats, in this year’s retention races.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make real change that can directly impact our daily lives and our future in this commonwealth,” he said.