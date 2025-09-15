How Spotlight PA will cover Pennsylvania’s 2025 municipal election

HARRISBURG — This is a municipal election year in Pennsylvania.

These elections regularly see low voter turnout and less media coverage, sending the message that they aren’t as important as a midterm or presidential election.

But that couldn’t be further from the truth.

This November, voters across the commonwealth will cast their ballots in local races. Ballots will vary depending on where voters live, and could include races for mayor, school board, city council, various judicial offices, district attorney, and more. These elected officials have regular, close contact with communities and can use that power for good (and bad).

Statewide, voters will decide who will be the next judge to join Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth and Superior Courts.

Voters will also be asked to consider statewide judicial retention questions. These yes-or-no nonpartisan elections ask voters to decide whether a judge should have another 10-year term.

This year, judges from all three of Pennsylvania’s statewide appellate courts are up for retention, but the big focus is on the state Supreme Court. With three justices facing retention, control of the high court is up in the air, and the stakes are high.

Spotlight PA’s nonpartisan election coverage will focus on connecting the stakes of select races to the lives of Pennsylvanians, monitoring and explaining the systems that underpin Pennsylvania elections and their administration, and combating lies and safeguarding our democracy.

We will provide essential election information on the candidates in select local and key statewide races, share how to participate in the electoral process, and explain how election systems are supposed to work. All of this coverage can be found on the Spotlight PA Election Center website.

We will create interactive tools and resources to help voters choose the candidates who best reflect their needs and values. We will relaunch our Election Assistant to help answer questions about the voting process in Pennsylvania, and continue to publish our election content in Spanish. We aim to reach, educate, and empower voters in new ways.

This voter-centric approach builds upon the years of election reporting at the core of our public-service mission. Regardless of political affiliation, trusted and nonpartisan election reporting is the bedrock of an informed electorate and an informed vote.

As always, all of Spotlight PA’s public-service election coverage will be free and available to all on spotlightpa.org and through the more than 120 community newsroom partners across the state that republish our work.

The races we will cover and why

For the first time, Spotlight PA will cover select local races.

It is impossible for us to cover the thousands of races taking place across Pennsylvania’s 67 counties this year. Instead, we’re leaning into the regions where we already have an understanding of the political landscape, the communities that live there, and a strong reporting presence: State College and Berks County.

Both of Spotlight PA’s regional bureaus will go in-depth on one local race and provide the residents who live there with candidate guides and resources.

Berks County

Spotlight PA’s Berks bureau will cover the race for the Oley Valley School District Board of Directors because of its impact on residents and the controversial board’s potential shift in focus.

Of the nine seats on the board, six are up for grabs. Just two incumbents will appear on the Nov. 4 ballot.

The bureau has published a guide that includes biographical information about the candidates to help inform voters about how they are similar and different.

State College

Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau will cover the race for judge of the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas. This countywide contest will impact a judicial system that serves a population of almost 80,000 residents.

Two candidates are running for the open seat, and the bureau will publish a guide that explains how each would approach sitting on the bench.

Judicial races

This year is an important one for the commonwealth’s legal system. The Commonwealth, Superior, and Supreme Courts hold immense power. Judges often serve for decades, and the decisions they make touch a range of critical issues that can directly affect the everyday lives of Pennsylvanians.

Statewide, Pennsylvanians will vote to fill one vacancy on Commonwealth Court and one on Superior Court.

Pennsylvanians will also be asked whether or not to retain judges on those courts, as well as the state Supreme Court. These races will be Spotlight PA’s main coverage focus.

These elections tend to be uneventful and usually result in the retention of a judge. However, Republicans and their allies have an opportunity to make a dent in the Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court. Both political parties are already spending big on these races because of the stakes.

Our team will dig into the justices’ records, examine who is spending money on these races and why, and demystify how the high court works and explain its importance in the lives of everyday Pennsylvanians.

How we will cover candidates

As we’ve done in previous years, Spotlight PA will provide in-depth information about candidates, their policy positions, and what those policies would mean for Pennsylvania. These reports will be informed by our newsroom talking with elected officials, candidates, campaign staffers, and you.

What we will not do: regularly publish “horse race” coverage — stories that focus on campaign stops, the latest attacks, or who is winning or losing in the polls. Other news outlets will provide that coverage, and we don’t see a need to duplicate it. If you’d like to follow the granular developments on the campaign trail, sign up for Spotlight PA’s daily newsletter, PA Post.

Horse race coverage has also been shown to exacerbate the extreme partisanship we see today. Research compiled by the Journalist’s Resource, a project of Harvard and the Carnegie-Knight Initiative, shows that these stories can lead to distrust in news outlets and politicians, as well as create an “uninformed electorate.”

Additionally, Spotlight PA does not publish any editorial or opinion content, nor does it take a position on any particular political party or policy. The newsroom also does not endorse candidates.

How we will cover voting, the electoral system, and misinformation

Our effort to empower voters has three planks: to provide reliable information about where candidates stand on the issues; to explain how elections in Pennsylvania are run; and to educate voters on how to protect themselves against misinformation.

We call this a voter-centric approach.

We will produce voter guides for the primary election that provide critical information about deadlines, where to vote, how to vote, and how to get involved in the process. All of this coverage will be available as part of the Spotlight PA Election Center website, and some of it will also be available in Spanish.

Building from our 2024 coverage on Pennsylvania's electoral system, we will continue to report on election lawsuits in real time and use our statewide contacts on the ground to bring the latest updates to voters.

After the 2020 presidential election and in the years since, Pennsylvania’s voting process — in particular, its mail voting law — has come under intense scrutiny and attack by Republicans, some of whom have advanced false or misleading claims put forth by President Donald Trump. Our coverage will help readers parse the noise from the facts.

This approach, called “prebunking,” is an alternative to traditional fact-checking by news organizations. Instead of chasing down every false claim, we educate and empower voters to better recognize these efforts and guard against them. In doing so, we monitor for areas of voter confusion and explain how processes and government work. Confusion is often the precursor to mis- and disinformation taking hold.

We aim to support readers in their search for facts.

If you are concerned about confusing or false information being disseminated about this election or the voting process, please contact us using the form below. Your observations on the ground may help shape our reporting on the election.

How we will cover voting results

News organizations have traditionally collected voting results in hopes of reporting on a winner or projected winner in a race on the night of the election. For many reasons, this approach is no longer viable in Pennsylvania during some high-turnout elections, and can contribute to confusion and mistrust.

By state law, Pennsylvania counties cannot process mail ballots before Election Day, and many have different procedures for counting votes and in what order.

For those reasons and more, we will not publish results stories until the vast majority or all of the ballots are tabulated, and then report on the projected winner. What matters to us is being right, not first.

For voters interested in seeing rolling tallies, Spotlight PA will publish and make available for free a tool that displays Associated Press results. Learn more about how the AP calls races here.

How we connect our coverage to voters

In 2025, Spotlight PA will continue past efforts and launch a set of new projects designed to engage voters and connect them with crucial election information.

Municipal Elections 101

This November, voters will elect candidates to fill all sorts of local government positions. While it might be clear what some of these roles are responsible for, some can be obscure and even complicated. This new series educates readers about the local positions on their ballots and empowers them to make informed decisions. Our team carefully selected positions that are featured on ballots across Pennsylvania and represent a variety of areas, such as finance, elections, legal, and administration, in order to serve as many voters as possible.

Spanish-language resources and outreach

Spotlight PA will continue to offer some of our election content, voter resources, and guides in Spanish, to reach the growing Latino voting bloc that resides in the state. Part of this endeavor includes growing our Spanish-language partners across the state to distribute this content to, as well as partnering with community organizations to host in-person and virtual events.

Interactive tools

To help voters navigate the election process, Spotlight PA will publish at least one new interactive quiz focused on the statewide judicial system. We will also relaunch our Election Assistant tool, which answers questions about voting processes in Pennsylvania.

The quiz aims to help voters learn about the state’s court system and judges. This quiz will test voters’ knowledge about the individual courts and what areas they are responsible for, how long judges or justices serve, how they are elected, and more. The goal is to show how these statewide judicial systems impact Pennsylvania laws and our daily lives.

We are also excited to bring back our Election Assistant after launching it ahead of the 2024 general election. It started as an experiment using AI to answer thousands of unique reader questions that would otherwise be impossible for our team to address individually. We’ve spent a year working to refine the tool and narrow the content, with a focus on ensuring accuracy.

Last year, the tool answered questions about statewide races and candidates, as well as policy positions. This year, the tool will focus specifically on the statewide judicial races and voting processes.

It will tell you about when and where to vote; the different methods to cast a ballot; the basics of election administration; and relevant legal rulings and how they affect the election system.

So how does AI play a role? It searches published reporting by Spotlight PA and trusted resources from the Pennsylvania Department of State, then generates suggested questions and answers that are reviewed, edited, and fact-checked by our journalists.

When the tool is live, AI matches reader queries with preprogrammed answers and suggests follow-up questions. Readers will only see answers that have been reviewed by a human to ensure accuracy.

It’s also bilingual and allows readers to ask questions and receive responses in Spanish, with links to previously translated Spotlight PA articles.

Social media videos

In 2024, Spotlight PA created three fun, informative video guides on row office candidates for Instagram. Ahead of the 2025 primary, our team produced detailed explainers on Pennsylvania’s closed primary system and how to vote by mail.

For the November election, we plan to expand on this initiative with social media videos focused on voting information, along with the judicial and retention races.

How you can help guide our coverage

Spotlight PA’s coverage aims to put voters first.

Elizabeth Estrada, Pennsylvania's first and only democracy editor, leads our Democracy Initiative. Estrada’s mission is to identify the information voters need to make an informed decision and make sure it reaches them.

She will ensure Spotlight PA’s Election Center is a one-stop resource for all voter and candidate guides, watchdog coverage, and public-service tools and explainers.

If you have ideas for the Democracy Initiative and how Spotlight PA can better serve you this election, contact Estrada at eestrada@spotlightpa.org.

Where you can find our coverage

All of Spotlight PA’s election coverage will be available on our site and through more than 120 newsroom partners across the state. All election-related content, from stories to voter guides and interactive tools, will also be available in our Election Center.

If you subscribe to one of our newsletters, you’ll also get periodic Voter Alerts letting you know about our latest coverage, key developments, and important upcoming dates. Sign up at spotlightpa.org/newsletters.