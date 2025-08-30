The Local Groove - August 30, 2025

Featuring:

Rick Wertz - Shine Your Light

Ed Kenepp - Shine Your Light

Jade Eye - Illuminate

Stars In Sapphire - Illuminate

Philosophy of Hope Band - How Do I Say Goodbye

The Sunday Love Club - How Do I Say Goodbye

Jason Olcese - Overtime

Alex Stanilla - Overtime

Elly Cooke - The Storm

Cass & The Bailout Crew - The Storm

Travis McCoy - Pennsylvania

Matt Miskie - Pennsylvania Home

Van Wagner - King of Pennsylvania

Host - Radios Don Bedell