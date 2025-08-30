© 2025 WPSU
The Local Groove - August 30, 2025

WPSU
Published August 30, 2025 at 10:00 PM EDT

Featuring:
Rick Wertz - Shine Your Light
Ed Kenepp - Shine Your Light
Jade Eye - Illuminate
Stars In Sapphire - Illuminate
Philosophy of Hope Band - How Do I Say Goodbye
The Sunday Love Club - How Do I Say Goodbye
Jason Olcese - Overtime
Alex Stanilla - Overtime
Elly Cooke - The Storm
Cass & The Bailout Crew - The Storm
Travis McCoy - Pennsylvania
Matt Miskie - Pennsylvania Home
Van Wagner - King of Pennsylvania

Host - Radios Don Bedell